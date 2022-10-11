This will be the first time Tom DeLonge will play with the iconic rock band since leaving the group in 2015

Blink-182 have announced a 2023 worldwide tour that will feature Tom DeLonge. The original lineup of DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker will be hitting stadiums around the world from March.

The iconic rock band will also be releasing a new single called “Edging” this Friday (14 October) and the band are expected to be releasing a brand new album to accompany the tour.

They’ll be joined by special guests including Turnstile in America, Wallows in Latin America, The Story So Far in Europe, and Rise Against in Australia.

The upcoming tour will be the first time Blink 182 will have performed together since October 2015. So, when do tickets go on sale and how can you get your hands on a pair? Here’s everything you need to know.

Blink-182 singer/bassist Mark Hoppus, singer/guitarist Tom DeLonge and drummer Travis Barker perform in Las Vegas in 2011 (Pic: Getty Images)

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Blink 182 will go on sale on Monday 17 October at 10am . The band announced the news on social media with a video captioned: “We’re coming. Tour’s coming. Album’s coming. Tom’s coming. Tickets on sale Monday. New song “Edging” out Friday.”

How can I get tickets to UK dates?

Tickets for tour dates in the UK will go on sale through Ticketmaster, you can find information about tickets here.

Tom DeLonge performing onstage as Angels and Airwaves in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images for KROQ)

Is Tom DeLonge back?

DeLonge left Blink-182 in 2015, with his move causing some animosity at the time. Reported by Rollng Stone, Hoppus and Barker were informed he was leaving by DeLonge’s manager.

Hoppus said: “To be honest, I wasn’t that surprised because his attitude leading up to that had been not excited and not interested.” Whilst Barker called DeLonge “disrespectful and ungrateful”. Adding: “Why Blink even got back together in the first place is questionable.”

After leaving Blink-182 DeLonge continued playing and touring with his band Angels & Airwaves. He also dedicated much of his time to becoming a UFO researcher. In 2015 he executive produced the History Channel series Unidentified: Inside America’s UFO Investigation and in 2020, the Pentagon declassified UFO videos shared by DeLonge’s company.

Are there presale tickets?

There are a variety of presale ticket options available. Blink 182 will be holding a fan presale, taking place on 12 October at 10am. To access this you can sign up via the band’s website at blink182.com.

Other presales are available for those who have 02 Priority, Spotify Presale or Ovo Presale. Select presales will be available depending on your region, with some venues offering options.

Live Nation will also be conducting a presale taking place on 13 October from 10am. To be able to access this you will need to sign up to Live Nation.

When are Blink-182’s 2023 tour dates?

Blink-182 will be taking part in one of their largest tours to date, which will see them visit North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and Latin America for the very first time.

Here are the Blink-182 UK tour dates: