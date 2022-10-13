The Pop-Punk giants have announced a huge world tour in 2023 and 2024.

Blink-182 shocked fans by announcing that the band’s most famous line-up would be reuniting for the first time in seven years.

In a video released on Twitter it was confirmed that Tom DeLonge had returned to the group alongside Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker. It is the second time the trio have reunited, having first reunited in 2009 before DeLonge left the band again in 2015.

Alkaline Trio singer Matt Skiba had replaced DeLonge in the band in recent years, appearing on two albums: 2016’s California and 2019’s NINE. But fans will be hoping that this time DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker will be able to Stay Together For The Kids and make the reunion last.

Blink-182 will be releasing a new single called Edging on Friday (14 October). The band’s most famous line-up have also teamed up to record an album together for the first time since Neighbourhood’s was released in 2011.

But while the line-up of DeLonge, Hoppus and Barker might be Blink’s most famous trio, it was not the original members who first started the band in the early 00s. Here is all you need to know about the original version of Blink-182 and what happened to the members:

Who are the original members of Blink-182?

Blink, as the band was originally known, was started by Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Scott Raynor in 1992. The trio formed in Poway, California, which is a suburb of San Diego.

DeLonge met Raynor after transfering to Rancho Bernardo High School after the former was expelled from Poway High School for being drunk at a basketball game. DeLonge was introduced to Hoppus through a friend called Kerry Key who was dating Hopus’s sister.

DeLonge player guitars and sang, while Hoppus also sang and played bass, with Raynor playing drums.

The trio began practicing in Raynor’s bedroom and writing music. The band had a number of early names including Duck Tape and Figure 8, before settling on Blink. Hoppus, DeLonge and Raynor were forced to change name one more time due to the name Blink already being used by an Irish band and the trio decided to add three random numbers becoming Blink-182.

DeLonge, Hoppus and Raynor made up the line-up of the band from 1992 until 1998. Raynor appeared on the band’s first two albums 1995’s Chesire Cat and 1997’s Dude Ranch.

However he was replaced as the band’s drummer by Travis Barker in 1998 and the band achieved the height of their fame with the trio of Barker, DeLonge and Hoppus.

Blink 182 on 'MTV 2 Large' on New Year's Eve in MTV's Times Square studios, 12/31/99. (Photo by Scott Gries/ImageDirect)

Why did Scott Raynor leave from Blink-182?

Raynor left the band in 1998, one year before the band released Enema of the State which went on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide. He had until that point appeared on both of Blink-182’s first two albums.

Raynor was just 14 when he joined the band with DeLonge and Hoppus. When Blink signed its first record contract with Cargo Records in 1995 he was unable to sign it as he was still a minor.

Tensions began to form in the band in 1996 after Blink-182 were the subject to a bidding war between major labels MCA, Interscope and Epitaph after their debut album generated buzz. Raynor had wanted to sign with Epitaph but the band ended up going with MCA.

Raynor ended up breaking his heels in a drunken accident and recorded drums for Dude Ranch while on crutches. The band’s heavy touring schedule resulted in arguments and tensions forming, particularly around Raynor.

A low point in the relationship in the band came during a fight on a flight following the conclusion of a winter festival series called SnoCore. Raynor soon after suffered a “tragic loss” as the band continued a mini-tour on the west coast, resulting in him having to fly back home.

During his abscence from the tour, Travis Barker the drummer for support band The Aquabats filled in on drums. A famous anecdote claims it took Barker just 45 minutes to learn the drums for Blink-182’s set.

Raynor returned to the band in time to play a highly anticipated show at the Palladium in Hollywood, but the arguements only continued to grow worse among the trio. He had begun to drink heavily and after the band toured Australia in the Spring of 1998, DeLonge and Hoppus presented an ultimatum: quit drinking or go to rehab.

Raynor agreed to both but claims he was fired over a phone call despite this. According to reports he has conceded that the band was “right” to fire him. Barker once again filled in for Raynor and later became an official member of Blink-182.

Raynor’s departure was later used as inspiration for the Blink-182 song Man Overboard, which was released in 2000.

What is Scott Raynor doing now?

Since his departure from Blink-182, Raynor has performed in a range of musical projects. Including with bands such as The Axidentals, Grimby, The Wraith.

He has also worked with the charity StandUp for Kids, which is an outreach organisation that helped street and homeless youth. Raynor has also taught music to teens who have got into trouble with the law through the Streets of Dreams programme.