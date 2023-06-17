Blink 182 will play a second show at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend

Blink-182 are on the road for their world tour and fans will be eagerly anticipating the next shows.

The band, featuring their most famous line-up following the return of Tom De Longe, will be coming to the UK and Europe in the autumn. They are currently on a run of shows in the United States and the next couple of show will be in Los Angeles.

Blink-182 will play a second gig at the BMO Stadium on Saturday (17 June) - before heading to San Diego. During the first show in LA, Travis Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian announced mid-gig that she was pregnant.

How long are Blink-182’s world tour concerts?

The band has played plenty of shows across North America in recent weeks. It gives fans a hint of what to expect in the coming months.

During a show at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on Wednesday (14 June) the band took to the stage at 9.30pm and performed until 11.10pm. The set lasted 1 hour 40 minutes.

Blink have tended to perform sets lasting around 25/ 26 songs so far on the dates on the US tour.

What are the start and end times for Los Angeles concerts?

Blink-182 will be performing at BMO Stadium in LA on Saturday night - the second show in a row at the venue. Before they take to the stage there will be a support act.

The doors will open at 6pm, according to the venue. The concert itself will start at 7.30pm.