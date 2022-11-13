Tickets for the festival in Victoria Park, London, are on sale very soon - and there are a few ways to get special presale access.

Stormzy performing on the Pyramid Stage on day three of Glastonbury Festival in June 2019. Credit: Getty Images

Stormzy is the first headliner to have been announced for All Points East 2023 - with more big music names set to be added soon.

The 29-year-old grime artist will reportedly host a specially curated day for the festival, which will take place next August at Victoria Park in London. In an announcement video, Stormzy confirmed he will be bringing together a range of “incredible artists and music and vibes” under the name ‘This Is What We Mean Day’.

It comes as the former Glastonbury headliner gears up to release his third album on 25 November - the highly anticipated ‘This Is What I Mean’. It follows 2019’s Heavy is the Head and Gang Signs & Prayer in 2017.

All Points East originally launched in 2018 and has been a hugely popular festival ever since, featuring the likes of Gorillaz, The Chemical Brothers, Tame Impala and The National over the past few years. Tickets for next summer’s instalment are on sale soon, so if you’re thinking of going - you’ll want to keep reading for all the info.

Here’s when the London festival is set to take place, what Stormzy has said about headlining, and how to get your hands on special pre-sale tickets.

Stormzy previously headline Glastonbury in 2019. Credit: Getty Images

When is All Points East 2023?

Stormzy will headline and curate one day of the festival at Victoria Park on 18 August 2023. So far, this is the only date that has been officially announced - but more will come as the other headliners are unveiled.

This year’s festival took place over two weekends in August, one of which was the bank holiday. August’s 2023 bank holiday weekend falls on 26 and 27 August, with the bank holiday Monday on 28 August.

The 2022 lineup was announced in late November in 2021, so we can expect to hear more about dates - and headliners - very soon.

What has Stormzy said about headlining?

In an announcement video posted on social media, including Instagram and Twitter, Stormzy says: “I was thinking, ‘What’s next? What are we going to do next?’ because we have done three O2s and shut that down. I said to the team, ‘We have got to do something bigger, something better, something different’.

“We were having back to back meetings, bouncing ideas … then it hit me, I started jotting down ideas thinking, ‘Live band, we need a live band’. August 2023, a summer time ting, outside for the people, always for the people – my people.”

The video featured shots of Stormzy on his most recent tour, which had to be postponed because of the pandemic, as well as clips of him in meetings discussing his vision for his next live performances. It also includes an animated segment in which a cartoon Stormzy finally settles on All Points East, Victoria Park.

How do I get tickets?

Tickets for All Points East 2023 go on general sale on Thursday, 17 November at 10am. However, there are a few ways to get access to presale tickets.

