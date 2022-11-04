Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is returning to London’s O2 in 2022

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball is making a grand return for 2022 and the organisers are once again promising to celebrate the festive season in style!

The Jingle Bell Ball is the UK’s biggest festive party which is held each year in December. Over the years it has featured big name artists such as Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Stormzy.

But when is Jingle Bell Ball 2022 and who is in the line-up for this year’s event? Here is everything you need to know.

Justin Bieber was a headliner at Jingle Bell Ball 2021 (Getty Images)

When is Jingle Bell Ball?

Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will take place over two days in London. The event will be held on Saturday 10 December and Sunday 11 December.

The opening times for this year’s show are yet to be announced. In 2021, doors opened for the event at 4:30pm on both days, with the show getting started at 6:30pm and running until 10pm. We expect it will follow a similar pattern in 2022.

Who is in the Jingle Bell Ball lineup?

Capital FM is promising an epic line-up of the hottest hit music stars. The organisers of the event are yet to unveil the headliners for this year’s event, but have confirmed that they will announce the full line-up on Monday 7 November and Tuesday 8 November at 7AM live on Capital Breakfast.

The 2021 event was headlined by Justin Bieber and also featured stars such as Clean Bandit, Sigrid, Jax Jones and Becky Hill.

The first ever Jingle Bell Ball took place in 2008 and since then we have seen a series of notable artists. Here are some of the most famous names to have appeared in the last 14 years.

Bruno Mars

One Direction

Rihanna

Ed Sheeran

Coldplay

Lady Gaga

Miley Cyrus

Harry Styles

Stormzy

Where will Jingle Bell Ball be held this year?

The ball will return to The O2 in London for another year. The O2 has hosted the Jingle Bell Ball since 2008 with the event taking place every year other than 2020 when it was cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions.The venue has a capacity of around 20,000 and tickets are expected to sell out fast for this year’s event.

When do Jingle Bell Ball tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball will officially go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 9 November and will be available to purchase exclusively on Global Player. You can download the Global Player app on your smartphone or tablet.

Capital listeners and Barclaycard customers who are logged into Global Player will get exclusive pre-sale tickets from Tuesday 8 November at 9am.The ticket limit is six tickets per person and per card. The Capital website also states that children under 15 must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

How much are Jingle Bell Ball tickets?