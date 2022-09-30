The South African comedian started presenting the satirical comedy show in 2015, replacing Jon Stewart

Trevor Noah has announced that he will be stepping down from The Daily Show.

The South African comedian took up his role on the news desk seven years ago, replacing Jon Stewart.

Noah announced the news in a video on social media, telling fans his “time was up.”

So why is Noah leaving The Daily Show and what has the comedian said? Here’s everything you need to know.

Trevor Noah has been hosting The Daily Show since 2015 (Pic: Getty Images for Comedy Central)

Why is Trevor Noah leaving The Daily Show?

Noah announced the news that he would be leaving The Daily Show on a video which was shared on social media, along with the caption “A special message from Trevor Noah.”

You can watch the video in full below.

Noah suggested he was leaving the satirical comedy show as he wanted to return to doing standup.

He did not confirm when his final episode of The Daily Show would be, reassuring fans he “wouldn’t be disappearing”.

What has the comedian said?

In his video statement, Noah told fans that after seven years hosting the satirical news programme his “time is up.”

Adding: “It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected.

“I found myself thinking throughout the time of everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic, just the journey, more pandemic and I realize that after the seven years, my time is up.

“I want to say thank you to you, to you who watched this.

“I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of feel like ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.’ I came here for a tour of what the previous show was and then the next thing you know I was handed the keys.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road, and when I got back out there, I realized there’s another part of my life out there that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows.”

Noah thanked The Daily Show team and Comedy Central “who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world.”

He added: “I’ve loved hosting this show, it’s been one of my greatest challenges and one of my greatest joys.

“I’ve loved trying to find a way to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly s***y, even on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together.”

“Don’t worry, i’m not disappearing,” he added jokingly, “If I owe you money, I’ll still pay you.”

What is Trevor Noah’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa have been spotted getting cosy in New York (Pic: Getty Images for Albie Awards)

Is Trevor Noah dating Dua Lipa?

Whilst there has been no official confirmation from the pair, it has been reported by the Daily Mail, that both Noah and Dua Lipa were spotted getting cosy in New York.

According to reports, the pair were pictured enjoying an intimate dinner at Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican restaurant in East Village.

An onlooker told the Daily Mail: “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

The pair have both split from their long-term partners within the last year.