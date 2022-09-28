NationalWorld TV: introducing our new video channel on NationalWorld.com

If you’re looking for insight, entertainment or just a distraction, check out NationalWorld TV, our new video channel

NationalWorld TV will bring you a range of original content to enjoy

The team at NationalWorld curates and produces original videos every single day, so we thought it would be great to have one place where you can watch them all.

That’s why we’ve launched NationalWorld TV, a new dedicated video channel on NationalWorld.com - it’s a collection of our best videos in once place.

Whether it’s a quick explainer on how to save money on your energy bills, our regular Football Talk panel show or an interview with a Netflix star, you can find it all on NationalWorld TV, where you can sit back and enjoy the content as if you’re watching TV, with its autoplay functionality.

As well as the explainers and video shows, we’ll also be using it as another home for our podcasts, like The Reset Room and Uncovered, with special filmed episodes.

Our editors will also showcase must-watch video content from around the world, from important breaking news to mind-blowing or amusing footage.

You can easily share the videos with friends using the social icons under each video.

Of course, NationalWorld TV is perfect for mobile, but there’s also a special feature if you’re watching videos on your computer or laptop, where you can now bring the video out as a mini moveable window that stays in view even if you’re on other browser windows (just click on the two squares icon next to the shares symbol on the video).