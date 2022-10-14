Festive season is approaching here is how many days you have to wait until Christmas

It may only be October but many people are eagerly anticipating the build up to Christmas.

The festive season is a special time for families all over the world, whether you are excited to open your present from under the tree or just looking forward to a Christmas film by the fire.

But how long do we have to wait to celebrate Christmas? Here is everything you need to know.

How many sleeps until Christmas day?

Here is how many sleeps we have left until Christmas.

What are the best UK Christmas markets

For many people the best way to celebrate the festive season is to visit a Christmas Market. The likes of Finland, Germany and Hungary are all countries which have a host of exciting Christmas markets. However, we have taken a look at just a few of the best Christmas markets that the UK has to offer.

Edinburgh Christmas market

The Scottish capital has a world renowned Christmas market filled with a range of different activities from Harry Potter themed gifts to local handmade produce. The Christmas markets also offer a range of Christmas themed alcoholic beverages that you can test out before buying it for a loved one.

Santa Land also returns to East Princes street garden offering rides for people of all ages including both small children and adults.

Estimated opening date - 19 November 2022

Estimated closing date - 3 January 2023

London Hyde Park Winter Wonderland

There are few Christmas markets in England that can match London’s Winter Wonderland. This huge Christmas market is one of the most popular in the country and it is renowned for its excellent ice skating facilities. Winter Wonderland has an ice skating rink, an ice kingdom, an ice slide and an ice sculpting workshop.

If you are not a fan of ice skating, you need not worry as Winter Wonderland offers a range of different rides, food and drink stalls, and a range of unique gift ideas.

Estimated opening date - 18 November 2022

Estimated closing date - 2nd January 2023

Manchester Christmas market

Manchester Christmas market is best known for its variety and in the festive season the stalls and pubs cover almost the entirety of the city centre from Victoria to Deansgate.

The market offers a wide variety of different gift ideas and food stalls. On top of that there are also plenty of bars and a stage with a range of different musicians and DJs.

Estimated opening time - 12 November 2022

Estimated closing time - 22 December 2022

What events do we still have to go before Christmas?

Spooky season is just around the corner in the UK with Halloween taking place on 31 October.

On the 30 October in the build up to Halloween the clocks will go back an hour at 2am. When the clock goes back the UK will move from (BST) British Summer Time to (GMT) Greenwich Mean Time.

Guy Fawkes Night more commonly known as Bonfire Night will take place on Saturday 5 November.