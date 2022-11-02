Mariah Carey first released her iconic Christmas song in 1994

November has only just begun but already many people are turning their attention to the festive season - and in the coming weeks you can expect to hear more and more Christmas songs on the radio.

One of those songs will undoubtedly be Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You. The infectious ‘90s hit has proven to be one of the most popular Christmas songs of all time, with many dubbing the American singer as The Queen of Christmas.

The award winning singer was quick to embrace the build up to Christmas and shared a viral video with her fans to let them know that the party has started. But how much does Carey make from her Christmas hit each year?

Here is everything you need to know.

Mariah Carey has been dubbed the Queen of Christmas by fans (Getty Images)

What video did Mariah Carey share to her fans?

Mariah Carey has already got into the festive spirit and has officially declared it’s Christmas to her fans by sharing a viral video on Twitter to symbolise the changing of seasons. The clip is filmed in black and white and shows Carey peddling an exercise bike, whilst wearing a leather outfit and a witches hat.

Midway through the video the award winning pop star lets out a spooky scream before she’s heard saying: “It’s time”. At that point in the video Carey’s outfit transforms and she is seen wearing a red and white jumpsuit whilst sitting on top of a reindeer.

The American singer then burst into her infectious hit All I Want For Christmas Is You. The video has been retweeted by 290,000 Twitter users and has been liked by a further 875,000 accounts.

How much does Mariah Carey make from Christmas each year?

Mariah Carey first released All I Want For Christmas Is You on 29 October 1994 and, after 28 years, the hit track has established itself as a festive classic with many fans viewing it as their favourite ever Christmas song.

The 53-year-old singer has earnt a great deal of money from royalties in that time with the album being played everywhere from radio stations, supermarkets and nightclubs.

Although an official figure has never been released, a study from The Economist estimated a yearly income for Carey of around $2.5 million (£2.2 million). In total, this came to around $60 million (£52 million) in 2016 since its original release. If she is to follow that pattern then it is expected that she will have made another $12.5 (£10.9 million) from the song since then taking her total earnings to over $70 million (£61 million).

What is Mariah Carey’s net worth?

Mariah Carey may be best known for her popular Christmas hit, but it is far from her only popular song and the American is regarded as one of the most celebrated singer songwriters of her generation.

Some of her most popular songs include Fantasy, Touch My Body and Always Be My Baby. The 53-year-old star has had a series of number one hits throughout her career.

