Black Friday is one of the most eagerly anticipated shopping events of the year.

For many, it marks the start of their Christmas shopping as retailers offer brilliant bargains.

Black Friday is always met with excitement, but for many the sales offered on this day will be more important than ever as the cost of living crisis continues.

It’s expected that people will feel the strain on their bank balances even more by the autumn and winter season of 2022 as the energy price cap increases again in October .

This makes it more likely that people will be looking forward to Black Friday to give them a chance to buy presents for loved ones, and things they need for themselves for the festive season, that they may not otherwise be able to afford.

So, what exactly is Black Friday, when is it in 2022, and what is the history of the day?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Black Friday 2022 takes place on Friday 25 November.

What is Black Friday?

Black Friday is an annual sales extravaganza, which sees retailers slash their prices and offer special discounts for 24 hours in the run up to Christmas.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday is an annual sales event which always takes place on the last Friday in November - and so this year it is on 25 November.

Black Friday is followed by Cyber Monday which always takes place on the last Monday in November.

As the name suggests, this is a day that is dedicated to online-only sales. This year it is on 28 November.

Why does the annual sales event take place?

Black Friday is a huge pre-Christmas sales event which sees numerous brands and retailers slash their prices for a limited time on some of their most sought after products.

It always takes place around a month before Christmas, and is an opportunity for people to begin their shopping for the festive season - be it gifts for others, treats for themselves or decorative items.

What is the history behind Black Friday?

Black Friday began in America, and the date for Black Friday was chosen because it is the Friday after Thanksgiving.

The huge sales event first launched here in the UK over ten years ago. Every year, the sales get bigger and last for longer.

Some retailers launch their sales earlier in November, although some brands still wait until the dedicated day to launch their discounts both in stores and online.

It has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and many retailers slash prices to make profit.

How did Black Friday get its name?

How Black Friday got its name is not clear - and there are a few theories around it.

It is widely accepted that the shopping extravaganza got its name after people flocked to the shops on the Friday after Thanksgiving in the US - and it is possible that this causes a heavy plume of black smoke on the street due to congestion.

The earliest evidence of the phrase being used to describe the mad dash to the high street was in 1961, in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the US.

Philadelphia would also host the Army-Navy football game on this day, which caused chaos as thousands of tourists embarked on the city.

Police officers apparently dub the day ‘Black Friday’ due to heavy volumes of traffic and pedestrians on the city centre streets, and because they had to work long shifts as a result.

What are the origins of the phrase Black Friday?

The origins of the phrase go back years, to the 19th century specifically, when two Wall Street financiers Jay Gould and Kim Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.

The pair bought as much gold as they could with the intention of hiking up the price, but then President Grant ordered the Treasury to release a large supply of gold.

This put a stop to the gold rush and the pair’s plan but also caused prices to fall 20%, meaning fortunes were both made and lost in a single day and left many bankrupt.

Historically, Black Friday marked the day when retailers saw their margins turn from red (loss) to black (profit) each year as shoppers and party-goers hit the stores and pubs.

What are the best deals we can expect on Black Friday 2022?

Most retailers take part in Black Friday, from big high street names to independent brands.

It’s more common than ever for people to do their shopping online - especially post Covid-19 pandemic when stores were closed and people had no choice but to buy their goods via websites.

This means that Black Friday deals are available online as well as in stores.

Retailers do not reveal if they are taking part in the sales event, or state exactly what discounts they will offer, until closer to the time - but history can give us a good idea of which companies will be taking part.