Tyson Fury is aiming to raise money for men’s mental health charity Talk Club

Good times have never seemed so good for Tyson Fury as he completed a second world title defence against Dillian Whyte earlier this year - stretching his unbeaten run to 33 fights.

Over the course of his career The Gypsy King has developed a reputation for singing at the end of his fights and he will now be taking further steps into the world of music by releasing a version of the popular 1969 hit Sweet Caroline.

But why is Fury releasing a cover of the Neil Diamond classic and when will it be released?

Here is everything you need to know.

Tyson Fury is unbeaten in 33 fights as a professional boxer (getty images)

Why is Tyson Fury singing Sweet Caroline?

Tyson Fury is releasing a version of Sweet Caroline in aid of raising money for a mental health charity.

All proceeds from the track will go to Talk Club, a men’s mental health charity that offers a variety of support networks to help people such as: talking groups, sports groups and other therapy.

According to the Talk Club website the aim of the charity is “ to create a community that we are all missing in today’s world.”

Talk Club is based all over the UK and there are a number of different groups situated throughout the country the website offers a page where you can find information about your nearest Talk Club. However, the service it provides doesn’t stop there and you also get access to a 24/7 support network who you can speak to online.

Former Oasis singer Liam Gallagher has also shown his support for the group alongside a host of professional football clubs in England. Gallagher said: “We all know someone affected by suicide which sadly is at an all-time high. I’ve lost many people far too early and it’s important to talk.”

When will Tyson Fury release his Sweet Caroline cover?

The Gypsy King will release his cover of Sweet Caroline on Friday 11 November, three weeks before his trilogy fight with Derek Chisora in London.

The 34-year old is no stranger to belting out a song or two: in 2019 the Gypsy King collaborated with Robbie Williams to produce the Christmas song Bad Sharon.

The heavyweight champion also famously sang the popular Don McLean song American Pie after his victories against Deontay Wilder and Dillian Whyte, and treated fans to a rendition of I Don’t Want To Miss A Thing after his victory over reigning champion Wladimir Klitchsko.

What has Tyson Fury said about his new song?

Since returning to boxing in 2018, Tyson Fury has been a huge advocate for mental health and has spoken openly about his struggles particularly during his three year hiatus from the sport.

Fury said: “Boxing has been a massive platform for me to spread the word on mental health and I have done it to the best of my ability. I have been very vocal about my mental health struggle particularly since my comeback. It has been widely printed about my highs and lows, ups and downs, so I’ve tried my best to keep talking about it as much as I can and keep trying to smash the stigma.”