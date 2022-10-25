Robbie Williams will be performing at Royal Albert Hall ahead of his upcoming film ‘Better Man’

Pop star Robbie Williams has announced that he will be performing a special concert for fans at London’s Royal Albert Hall. The former Take That legend will play a mixture of swing classics alongside some of his biggest ever hits. But when is Robbie Williams’ new show and how can you get tickets? Here is everything you need to know.

When is Robbie Williams’ next show?

Robbie Williams will be performing at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Sunday, 6 November and Monday, 7 November. The 48-year-old star tweeted a picture of himself with the caption ‘Two Exclusive, Black Tie Evenings, Never To Be Repeated’.

Robbie Williams has enjoyed an incredible solo career since leaving Take That (getty images)

A press release from Williams said: “As well as the chance to enjoy a unique concert from one of music’s most celebrated performers, the show is an unmissable opportunity for Robbie fans to be a part of a major cinematic release.”

The show will be a unique preview to the upcoming cinematic release ‘Better Man’ - which is a film about the life of Robbie Williams. The scenes are designed to emulate his 2001 performance ‘Live At The Royal Albert Hall’.

Advertisement

When do tickets go on sale for Robbie Williams’ show?

The former Take That star has revealed that fan pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, 27 October at 9am and general on-sale tickets will be available on the same day at 11am.

How to purchase tickets for the upcoming Robbie Williams show?

Tickets to see Williams will be available on the Robbie Williams Official Store . The exact pricing of the tickets has not yet been revealed but the former Take That star tweeted on 25 October that more information will follow in the next few days.

What is the dress code for the event?

Williams’ press team has confirmed that the event at Royal Albert Hall will have a strict black tie policy. Therefore those attending will need to be dressed in formal clothing.

Advertisement

When is the new Robbie Williams film being released?

The Rock DJ hitmaker has begun filming scenes for ‘Better Man’ at the start of this year and the film is likely to be released in 2023. The exact date for the film release is yet to be confirmed. The film is likely to explore the 48-year-old star’s journey to world stardom, starting with his early days at Take That when he burst onto the scene as a teenager and later going through his split from the band in 1995.