Angels singer will be celebrating his 25 year solo career with a UK and Ireland tour

Robbie Williams is about to start his 25th anniverary tour with back-to-back shows in London.

The former Take That member will be celebrating his solo career by playing concerts across the UK and Ireland in the coming weeks. He will start with two nights at The O2 arena.

It comes following the release of XXV, a compilation album featuring reworked versions of his greatest hits, in September and the 25th anniversary tour features the same name. Robbie Williams broke the record for most solo number-one albums after XXV hit the top of the charts.

If you are going to The O2 for the Robbie Williams shows in the coming days, there is plenty of key information you will need to keep in mind. Here is all you need to know:

When are the Robbie Williams shows at The O2?

The former Take That star will be performing back-to-back concerts at the famous venue on the Greenwich Peninsula over the coming week. Robbie Williams will then continue his tour and head to Birmingham, Manchester and other major cities.

The first show at The O2 in London will take place on Sunday (9 October). It will be followed by a second night at the venue on Monday (10 October).

Can I get tickets for London shows?

Ticketmaster is showing “limited availability” for the first Robbie Williams show in London on Sunday. The link page for the show on 9 October says “Tickets are currently unavailable from Ticketmaster”.

If you are planning on attending the second show at The O2 on Monday but haven’t ordered your tickets yet, there is “low availability” on Ticketmaster. The lowest price tickets available for the concert on 10 October is £107.15 each for seats.

Tickets for the remaining tour dates are also available on Ticketmaster’s website. However the low availability warning shows for the concerts in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow.

What is the start time and when will the concerts end?

The doors will open at different times on 9 October and 10 October, the O2 has confirmed. The timings for both shows will also be slightly altered, so make sure to double check before setting off.

For the Robbie Williams show on Sunday, the doors will open at 5pm with support act Lufthaus taking to the stage at 7.30pm. The Angels singer will take to the stage at 8.40pm and perform a setlist.

If you are going to the concert on Monday, the doors will instead open at 6.30pm. The support act will also be Lufthaus and they will begin at 8pm before Robbie Williams is scheduled to perform at 9pm.

Concerts in the UK tend to have a curfew of around 10.30pm.

The times are approximate and subject to change. You can check for any updates via The O2 arena’s official website, which will have all the latest information.

Is Robbie Williams in Lufthaus?

The singer will be pulling double shift during the XXV tour and will in fact be supporting himself! Robbie Williams is part of the brand-new electronic group Lufthaus.

He is one of the founding members alongside Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis. The group released their first single ‘Sway’ in February 2022.

Lufthaus’ sound is described as “fusing the pulse of electronica with the art and structure of classic song-writing” in the group’s bio on Spotify. The group are said to be “greatly inspired” by the German capital of Berlin.

The most popular songs on Spotify are:

To The Light - Fideles Remix - 272k streams

Sway - 403k streams

To The Light - 151k streams

To The Light - Matador Remix - 36k streams

Sway - Dense & Pika Remix - 33k streams

What are the tour dates for UK and Ireland?

Robbie Williams’ XXV tour will see the singer play some of the most famous venues across the British Isles. Starting with The O2 arena in London before playing shows in Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow and Dublin.

The tour dates are as follows:

Sunday 9 October - The O2, London

Monday 10 October - The O2, London

Saturday 15 October - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Sunday 16 October - Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

Wednesday 19 October - AO Arena, Manchester

Friday 21 October - AO Arena, Manchester

Saturday 22 October - AO Arena, Manchester

Monday 24 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Tuesday 25 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Wednesday 26 October - OVO Hydro, Glasgow

Saturday 29 October - 3Arena, Dublin

Sunday 30 October - 3Arena, Dublin

Tuesday 1 November - 3 Arena, Dublin

Ticketmaster is showing “low availability” for the Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow shows on the XXV tour. You may need to act quick if you are thinking of trying to go to the concerts before they sell out completely.