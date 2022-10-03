Robbie Williams performed She’s The One during the Strictly Come Dancing results show last night, but viewers were distracted by his outfit choice

Singer Robbie Williams performed at Sunday’s Strictly Come Dancing Results show sporting a neon pink suit and a mullet. He also wore a pink t-shirt underneath and a silver crucifix necklace. Robbie, 48, sang his classic 1999 song She’s The One while the professional dancers performed a routine.

The former Take That singer turned solo artist received a standing ovation from the judges and the live studio audience for his performance, but viewers at home did not seem as impressed.

Robbie Williams on Strictly Come Dancing

What did viewers say about Robbie Williams’ performance?

Viewers at home were confused by the star’s outfit choice, with some suggesting that Robbie had not done up the front of his pink jacket correctly. His jacket was noticeably uneven at the front, with one side ending much lower than the other, but with the state of celebrity fashion these days, it’s just as likely that this was intentional.

Twitter user Steve Austins Burner said: “Robbie Williams looks like he forgot his P.E kit and had to borrow a suit from Harry Styles.”

Frances Lyle added: “#StrictlyComeDancing What happened to Robbie Williams jacket? If that’s fashion they can keep it. Love the colour though.”

Some also pointed out the similarities between Robbie’s wardrobe and the outfit that judge Shirley Ballas wore on the Saturday night show. Shiriely had also gone for a neon pink power suit on the main show, though she did not have a mullet.

@Katyajcnes said: “Nawt robbie williams borrowing Shirley’s outfit from last night #strictly.”

Other viewers took aim at Robbie’s singing, claiming that he had butchered his own song. Twitter user Mark said: “Robbie Williams voice is a shadow of what it once was. What a terrible vocal that is. #StrictlyComeDancing.”

Another simply said: “#Strictly Robbie Williams sounds awful.”

Is Robbie Williams still touring?

Yes, despite getting mixed reviews, to say the least, when he performs on television, Robbie is still touring. His XXV UK Tour celebrates 25 years in the music business, first as a member of pop group Take That until 1995 and again from 2006-2011, and as a soloist for many years.

The XXV tour will take place across the UK and Ireland throughout October this year, with performances in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, and Dublin.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last night?

After Robbie’s performance the results were announced - Loose Women’s Kaye Adams and Bros singer Matt Goss were in the bottom two after the public vote was counted.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke voted to save Matt and professional partner Nadiya, sending Kaye and her partner Kai Widdrington home. Shirley said that she would have saved Kaye and Kai "due to a little better quality", but they became the first couple to leave this year’s competition.

When is Strictly Come Dancing on TV?