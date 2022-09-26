Rylan and Janette Manrara interview this year’s contestants and professionals in the Strictly Come Dancing companion show

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two is returning for another series alongside this year’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing.

The half-hour companion show will once again give viewers a closer look behind the scenes of everyone’s favourite ballroom dancing competition, with hosts Rylan and Janette Manrara interviewing this year’s contestants and professionals every weekday evening.

Here’s everything you need to know about Strictly: It Takes Two.

What’s it about?

It Takes Two is a companion show to Strictly Come Dancing, which takes a look at how the contestants prepare each week, looks at the fallout from some of the more controversial judging decisions of the weekend, and counts down to all the big Strictly landmarks from film week to Blackpool.

The official BBC synopsis for It Takes Two promises “all the backstage gossip from Strictly Come Dancing, with the secrets, slips and stories from the practice rooms.”

Who hosts Strictly: It Takes Two?

Rylan and Janette Manrara, wearing blue and hugging, against a green sparkly backdrop (Credit: BBC/Ray Burmiston)

Rylan – who first joined the show as a co-host in 2019 – returns once again to front the programme. A regular broadcaster, Rylan is best known for presenter This Morning, The Xtra Factor, and Supermarket Sweep. He was also previously a contestant on The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Janette Manrara is returning as co-host this year, having replaced Zoe Ball in 2021 (who hosted It Takes Two for ten years). Manrara is best known as one of Strictly Come Dancing’s professionals, having competed with Peter Andre, Melvin Odoom, and Aston Merrygold in recent years.

Which days do Rylan and Janette Manrara host?

The pair will co-host Strictly: It Takes Two, with each anchoring the show on alternate days rather than appearing together each night.

Rylan will present on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Fridays.

Janette Manrara will host on Wednesdays and Thursdays.

What time is Strictly: It Takes Two on?

The series will air each night through the week at 6:30pm, following new episodes of Richard Osman’s House of Games.

How can I watch it?

Strictly: It Takes Two begins on Monday 26 September, with new episodes following throughout the week. Each episode of Strictly: It Takes Two is half an hour long.

You can watch Strictly: It Takes Two on BBC Two each night at 6:30pm. Episodes will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

There’s been over thousand episodes of It Takes Two – as of the end of 2021, so Monday 26 September will see the 1001st episode. In contrast, there’s been just 366 episodes of Strictly Come Dancing (and It Takes Two only began with the second series of Strictly!)

Why should I watch it?

It’s one for all the most dedicated fans of Strictly Come Dancing – if you’re someone who wants to know the ins and outs of every dance routine, then this is the programme for you.