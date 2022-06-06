Sir Rod Stewart sang two songs during his performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace event, one of which was a cover of the famous Neil Diamond song

This is everything you need to know.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What did Rod Stewart sing at the Platinum Party at the Palace?

Sir Rod took to the stage at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday (4 June) to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee , where he sang his song Baby Jane and a cover of Neil Diamond’s song Sweet Caroline .

Prior to launching into the song, Sir Rod told the crowd: “This is the final one for me to sing and the BBC made me sing it.”

He urged the audience to “join in” and “make it comfortable for me”.

In an interview with the BBC , Sir Rod said: “[Sweet Caroline] wasn’t my choice, but you know.”

Sir Rod Stewart onstage during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

When the interviewer said that the song was “great”, Sir Rod responded: “It is, but it’s not one of mine.”

Speaking to the PA news agency after his performance, the singer later said: “It was fabulous. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and while I’ve done it before, never on this scale.”

Reflecting on what it is like to meet the Queen , Sir Rod said: “She’s homely. She’s funny. I’ve had so many funny occasions with her that make me smile.

“She’s just wonderful. ”

Sir Rod said the Queen is “a constant” in our lives, adding: “There’s not many of those. Not many at all.”

Why was Sir Rod Stewart unhappy singing Sweet Caroline?

Aside from the fact that Sir Rod likely would have preferred to have sung one of his own songs during his performance, he is known for being a supporter of the Celtic football team .

However, in recent years, Sweet Caroline has become strongly associated with Celtic’s rivals, Rangers , following a 2021 interview with boss Steven Gerrard .

Rangers fans adopted the tune as their new anthem after the team won 1-0 over Livingston . Gerrard himself had been sent off the pitch following a expletive filled rant after Alfredo Morelos was booked for diving - but Morelos then went on to score the winning goal late in the game.

Steven Gerrard, the then-manager of Rangers (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

In the post-match interview, Gerrard said: “Don’t worry about Alfredo, he has just scored the winner and is in there dancing around with no top on to Sweet Caroline.”

Gerrard also finished the round of questioning by adding: “I do enjoy Sweet Caroline after a win.”

Ahead of his performance at the Platinum Party at the Palace, Sir Rod left a message for the Queen on his Instagram page, writing on a whiteboard: “2021-22 Celtic are champions again Your Majesty!! Guess Who?”

What was the reaction like online?

Considering Sir Rods endless number of iconic hits that he could have performed, a number of viewers were left fairly confused by the decision for him to sing Sweet Caroline at the Platinum Party at the Palace event.

One person tweeted: “Rod Stewart, why Sweet Caroline? Why not one of his own songs? Didn’t suit him at all.”

The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II was celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952 (Photo by Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Another wrote: “If they wanted #SweetCaroline, why did they ask #RodStewart and not invite #NeilDiamond?”