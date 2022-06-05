A Golden Jubilee commemorates 50 years, and a Platinum Jubilee acknowledges 70 years - but what do you call a 75th anniversary jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee 2022 is an acknowledgement of the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation.

The Queen is one of relatively few monarchs to reach a 70-year reign – but there have been some sovereigns who have exceeded that.

Here’s everything you need to know about what comes after a Platinum Jubilee.

What is the name for the Jubilee after a Platinum Jubilee?

While there are established names for various different landmark dates – a silver Jubilee references 25 years, a Golden Jubilee commemorates 50 years, so on – there isn’t actually an official consensus name for a post-Platinum Jubilee.

Sometimes, a 75th anniversary is called a diamond jubilee. This, however, is also used to mark a 60th anniversary – given that the UK celebrated the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee on the 60th anniversary of her coronation in 2012, it’s unlikely (for several reasons) that any potential 75th anniversary Jubilee would be called a Diamond Jubilee again.

A 100th anniversary is simply called a Centenary. The BBC will be celebrating its Centenary in October with a season of special programming including a new David Attenborough documentary and a feature-length Doctor Who episode.

What’s a 75th anniversary called?

Somewhat unhelpfully, a 75th anniversary is often also called a diamond or golden anniversary.

However, there are unique names for 80th, 85th, and 90th wedding anniversary, which might offer something of a clue to what a post-Platinum Jubilee could be called.

In theory, the 80th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation would be the Oak Jubilee 2032. An 85th anniversary would be the Wine Jubilee 2037, while a 90th anniversary would be the Granite Jubilee 2042.

Of course, that having been said, there are several reasons why those Jubilees are unlikely to be celebrated under those names.

Which monarchs have reigned longer than 70 years?

Queen Elizabeth II is understood to be the third-longest reigning monarch, where Monarch is defined as a sovereign who has been internationally recognised as such through most of their reign.

Louis XIV of France (who reigned for 72 years and 110 days between 14 May 1643 and 1 September 1715) and Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand (who reigned for 70 years and 126 days from 9 June 1946 through to 13 October 2016, and died a few days after his Platinum Jubilee celebrations) are considered to be the longest reigning monarchs.

Queen Elizabeth will overtake Bhumibol Adulyadej on 13 June 2022, and Louis XIV on 27 May 2024.

However, this is a limited definition of a monarch, and excludes the longest-reigning verifiable monarch ever known: Sobhuza II of Swaziland.

Sobhuza II reigned for 82 years and 254 days, from 10 December 1899 to 21 August 1982. He isn’t typically acknowledged ahead of Louis XIV given that Swaziland was a British protectorate until 1968, meaning he wasn’t internationally sovereign for much of his reign.

Did they do anything to celebrate?

Sobhuza II celebrated a Diamond Jubilee in 1981 – however, this was not a celebration of 80 years as sovereign, but rather an acknowledgment of 60 years since he gained direct rule. (Sobhuza became monarch at just four months old, after the death of his father.)

What happens when the Queen dies?