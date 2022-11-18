David Baddiel and Frank Skinner first released the Three Lions song for Euro 1996 - now they’re back again with a Christmas version for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Comedy duo David Baddiel and Frank Skinner have collaborated with The Lightning Speeds for a festive remake of their classic football Three Lions (It’s coming home for Christmas).

The original song was first released in May 1996 ahead of England hosting Euro 96, 26 years ago. At the time, Terry Venables’ side enjoyed a successful tournament and went on to reach the semi-final before suffering an agonising penalty shoot out defeat to Germany.

During the tournament the single shot straight to the top of the UK Singles Chart and enjoyed a two week stint in the number 1 spot. A subsequent updated version was also used to mark the 1998 World Cup in France, which again rocketed to the top of the charts.

The Three Lions song has since become synonymous with the England national team and it has become the defining tune for all tournaments that have followed.

This is everything you need to know about the festive makeover the song has undergone ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

When was the Three Lions remake released?

The Three Lions festive cover was released on Friday 18 November, ahead of the tournament in Qatar which starts on Sunday 20 November.

Baddiel and Skinner revisited the iconic tune after being inspired by the England women’s historic Euros victory earlier this year. The Lionesses were the first England football team to lift a trophy in 56 years.

The song is now available to stream on Spotify and Apple Music.

Who features in the video for the Three Lions remake?

The music video features a series of special guests including England’s World Cup winning striker Sir Geoff Hurst. The 80-year-old remains the only player to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final and he did so during England’s 4-2 victory over West Germany in 1966.

Lionesses Jess Carter and Beth England also star in the music video where they recreate their iconic victory dance; Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds are seen decorating the Christmas tree during the video.

Geoff Hurst features on the new Three Lions Christmas remake. (Getty Images)

What have Baddiel and Skinner said about the new song?

Earlier this year the comedy duo claimed that “footballs coming home” had become obsolete following the England women’s Euro victory, but have since insisted they will give it “one more go for the blokes.”

Speaking about the new song Baddiel said: “At last it’s between me and Mariah Carey for who really is the voice of Christmas.”

The 2022 World Cup will be the first ever winter edition of the tournament and the comedy duo claimed it was an opportunity that they couldn’t miss. Skinner said: “We just had to do it. Christmas World Cup songs are not like buses. If we’d let this opportunity pull away, it would have been a very long wait for the next one.”

The song features a number of Christmas themed lyrics such as: “Three Lions on a sleigh” and “The Christmas tree formation.”

What are the lyrics to the Three Lions remake?

These are the lyrics, in full, to the 2022 version of Three Lions:

“(Commentary) Isn’t it character, and heart and motivation as well?

(Lionesses clip from press conference)

It’s coming home

It’s coming

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home,

It’s coming home,

It’s coming,

football’s coming home.

It’s coming home,

It’s coming home,

It’s coming,

Football’s coming home(x4)

(Frank)

Loving that Lionesses win,

But thoughts of last year’s final kick in

And Moscow and Turin.

(Frank and David)

The blokes seem cursed whatever they try

And I think I know why, they’re just jinxed in July

(Frank)

But in December…

(All)

Three Lions on a sleigh with she-lion inspiration

Santa says let’s play

The Christmas tree formation

(David)

When they decided on Qatar

They should have checked VAR

It’s too hot and too far

(David and Frank)

So we’ll be snowflakes watching it here

This is our time of year

We’ll be having a beer

(Frank)

Actually I won’t because I’ve got alcohol issues…

(All)

Three Lions on a sleigh

Yule Rimet still gleaming

A football Christmas song

Not at all demanding

(Commentary)

What a cracker of a game…England are giving them a real good stuffing…Ding dong merrily on Sky…oh no it’s not on Sky…it has to be on terrestrial doesn’t it…for legal reasons

(Ian)

All I want is the World Cup

Don’t bother wrapping it up

(Kids choir)

It’s coming home

For Christmas

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home

For Christmas (x3)

Football’s coming home

It’s coming home

It’s coming home…

(All)

Three lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

(Frank)

56 years of hurt

(David)

For the men’s game

(All)

Never-stopped me dreaming

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

20 weeks of hurt

(for the women’s game obviously)

Never stop me dreaming

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

(It’s Englaaaaand!)

Never stop me dreaming

Three Lions on a shirt

Jules Rimet still gleaming

Quite a lot of years of hurt

Never stopped me dreaming