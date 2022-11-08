I’m a Celebrity contestant Jill Scott is well known for helping England’s Lionesses to 2022 Euros glory

Jill Scott has enjoyed an incredible rise to prominence in 2022.

The 35-year old footballer established herself as a national treasure after her triumph with the Lionesses this summer. However, she is now swapping her football accolades for those all important camp stars.

But who is Jill Scott away from the limelight and who is her fiance Shelly Unitt? Here is everything you need to know.

Jill Scott of England shakes hands with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, after the final whistle of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 (Getty Images)

Who is Jill Scott?

Jill Scott is a 35-year-old footballer who is best known for winning the Euros with England in 2022.

Advertisement

Scott made her professional debut for Sunderland Women in 2004 and became a first team regular for her local club at just 18 years of age. The young midfielder earnt rave reviews for her performances at Sunderland and made her international debut for England in 2006.

In 2006, Scott agreed to leave her local club to join Everton Ladies. She enjoyed a seven-year spell with the Blues and helped guide the club to the FA Women’s Premier League Cup in 2008 and the FA Women’s Cup in 2010.

By this stage Scott had established herself as one of England’s most important players. Many experts praised Scott’s leadership skills and her ability to break up opposition attacks. Scott was a member of the England team which finished runners-up in the 2009 Euros and also a member of the team which made the semi-final of the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

Scott joined Manchester City women in 2013 and enjoyed an incredible nine-year stint with the Citizens. During her time with the club Scott lifted the FA Women’s Cup on four occasions, the FA Women’s League Cup on three occasions and the FA Women’s Super League on one occassion.

In June 2022, Scott was included in the England squad which won the Women’s Euros in 2022. Following the tournament, Scott announced her retirement from professional football. She finished her international career with 161 caps for the Lionesses, scoring 27 goals. Scott retired as the second most-capped female player of all time for England, behind Fara Williams who made 172 appearances.

Advertisement

Is Jill Scott married?

Jill Scott is engaged to long time partner Shelly Unitt. Shelly is best known for being the sister of former England footballer Rachel Unitt who represented the Three Lions on 102 occasions between 2000 and 2013.

Shelly and Jill got engaged in March 2020. Shelly announced the news on her Instagram page at the time by posting a picture of her wedding ring with the the caption: “Yes Yes Yes”

The couple are co-owners of a coffee shop named Boxx 2 Boxx Coffee which is located in Manchester. The Instagram page for the coffee shop has 21,200 followers and has welcomed a series of famous faces including Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Box 2 Boxx Coffee posted a message of support on Instagram urging viewers to vote for Jill Scott during her time in the jungle and posted: “Our future queen of the jungle. How is she going to cope without coffee? Vote for Jill.”