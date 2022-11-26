Seann Walsh was the latst celebrity to leave the jungle

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is rapidly drawing to a close and just four celebs are left in the jungle.

The semi-final of the hit ITV series will take place on Saturday (26 November) and the final will follow on Sunday (27 November). Seann Walsh was the latest celebrity to be voted off the programme.

Just four celebrities remain in the jungle - but who are they? Here is all you need to know:

Who is left in the jungle?

The semi-finalists of the hit ITV series have been revealed and are as follows:

Matt Hancock, former health secretary

Jill Scott, former England player

Mike Tindall, royal and former rugby player

Owen Warner, actor

Hancock, 44, has seen off celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle. The former health secretary is the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and had the Tory whip suspended for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

What happened on Friday?

After Moyles was eliminated, Hancock told the Bush Telegraph on Friday: “We’re so near the end and I’m delighted to be still here. I never thought I’d make it to the final five and here I am, so I’m very grateful.”

Hollyoaks star Warner said earlier, after the campmates got ingredients for a fry-up: “The jungle giveth and the jungle taketh away. It’s given me another day in this beautiful place, but it’s taken my beautiful boy Chris, which I’m devastated about, he’s an absolute legend.”

The I'm A Celeb campmates for 2022. From left, Mike Tindall MBE, Owen Warner, Olivia Attwood, Charlene White, Boy George, Chantelle Douglas, Sue Cleaver, Chris Moyles, Babatunde Aleshe and Jill Scott MBE. Picture: Lifted Entertainment/ITV.

Lioness Scott said: “I’m so sad to see Chris go. He was a great campmate. He’s so funny, so hilarious. I’m going to literally miss him so much.”

Meanwhile, Hancock and former rugby player Tindall took on Friday’s Bushtucker Trial, Fallen Stars. Tindall was asked questions to earn Hancock the time to put together puzzles in a cage. Hancock was unable to finish one puzzle in the time given, so they earned four out of the five stars available.

Elsewhere, Walsh tried to teach Scott and Warner how to do an impression of his fellow comedian Michael McIntyre while they were sitting at the creek. In the Bush Telegraph, Warner said: “Didn’t go very well at all. I sounded nothing like him and I know Jill sounded nothing like him. I’ll stick to the acting and Jill will stick to the football, leave the impressions to Seann.”

Back by the creek, he said: “I can do David Attenborough. ‘Here we have Seann, sitting on a rock, the sunlight hitting his face elegantly… watch how he swills the water around his mouth and then licks his lips…’” He also revealed he can “cry on cue” as he learned to do so after watching X Factor and Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Warner then taught Scott how to cry by saying: “Pick a point, don’t blink… focus your eyes… really focus on your breathing. Think about how your breathing goes when you cry.” Walsh said: “It’s just making me want to go to sleep.”