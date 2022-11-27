The former health secretary was in the final of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here

Matt Hancock came third in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.

The former health secretary was in the final in Sunday (27 November). He had made it through three weeks in the jungle, but fell behind Jill Scott and Owen Warner in the final rankings.

Hancock was voted out of the jungle in the middle of Sunday’s final. Ant and Dec delivered the result around 9.50pm.

Who were the finalists?

The finalists of the hit ITV series were:

Matt Hancock, former health secretary

Jill Scott, former England player

Owen Warner, actor

Hancock, 44, had seen off celebrities like Culture Club singer Boy George, radio DJ Chris Moyles and Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver in the Australian jungle. The former health secretary is the MP for West Suffolk and has faced criticism from opposition politicians, from within his own party and had the Tory whip suspended for joining the reality show at a time when Parliament is sitting.

What did Hancock say after his exit?

He told I’m A Celebrity presenters Ant and Dec: “I know that it was controversial me coming here, I know some people said people in your position shouldn’t put themselves in embarrassing situations.

“But we’re all human and we all put ourselves in it.” He stressed: “We are normal people.”

What order were the celebrities eliminated?

Matt Hancock was the ninth celebrity to be voted off I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here. He came in third place overall in the reality series.

Mike Tindall was the eight celebrity to be evicted, he was voted off in the semi-final having made the final four.

Comedian Seann Walsh was the seventh contestant to leave the jungle. During his time on I’m A Celebrity, Walsh described how after he was pictured kissing his Strictly Come Dancing co-star Katya Jones, his agent said his “career was dead”.

Radio host Chris Moyles was the sixth contestant to be eliminated from I’m a Celeb.

Comedian Babatunde Aleshe was the fifth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celeb. The 36-year-old said: “I loved it in there but I needed my freedom… Living in it has been a whole different experience.”

Pop star Boy George was the fourth contestant to be eliminated from I’m A Celeb. The Culture Club singer, 61, said on his exit: “I am sort of ready, I’ve had an amazing time, I’ve done a lot of things I never thought I’d do.”

Soap star Sue Cleaver was the third contestant to be eliminated from the ITV show. The Coronation Street actress, who has played Eileen Grimshaw in the soap since 2000, also revealed that she initially found taking part in the ITV reality show difficult as she is “quite a private person”.

Scarlette Douglas was named as the second contestant to be eliminated. On leaving the jungle, the A Place In The Sun presenter, 35, said: “I’m absolutely gutted I’m not even going to lie about it. I know that some people wanted to leave and I was like ‘I’m not ready to go yet’. I wanted to stay for as long as possible because those people are amazing and the jungle is incredible.”

Charlene White was the first contestant to be voted off. The 42-year-old Loose Women star said: “This is really, really weird.” White was also asked by McPartlin and Donnelly about her maternal presence in the camp, to which she replied: “Once you are a parent, you take on this role wherever you go. ”

