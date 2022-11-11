The suspended Conservative Party MP was forced to resign as Boris Johnson’s Health Secretary in 2021 after his affair with Gina Coladangelo was revealed

The cringe-factor of Matt Hancock’s controversial appearance on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! has arguably risen a notch after he spoke about his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo on the show.

Asked about his affair with Ms Coladangelo by comedian Babatunde Aleshe, the suspended Conservative Party MP repeated the refrain he has previously used in interviews that he “fell in love”.

It comes as the former Health Secretary’s presence in the jungle continues to prove divisive. His constituents in West Suffolk - some 10,000 miles away from where I’m a Celeb 2022 is being filmed - have called on him to resign, while bereaved Covid families have urged ITV to remove him from the show.

Hancock is set to earn several thousand pounds from his taxpayer-funded MP’s salary during his time in Australia, as well as what could be a hefty appearance fee. He has said he will donate some of it to a charity in his constituency.

So, given he has been talking about his affair, what is Hancock’s marital status? Here’s what you need to know.

Matt Hancock is separated from his wife of 15 years Martha (image: Getty Images)

Advertisement

Is Matt Hancock married?

Matt Hancock’s current official marital status is unclear, but we know he has separated from his wife of 15 years Martha Hancock. On her Twitter account, she has previously ‘liked’ tweets about divorce, which suggests they are currently going through the legal process.

We also know that Matt Hancock is still dating Gina Coladangelo, the aide he was caught having an affair with in June 2021. The revelation about his affair led to his resignation as Health Secretary as it showed he was breaking his own social distancing rules intended to guard against Covid.

Who is Martha Hancock?

Not a great deal is known about Martha Hancock, who has managed to stay out of the spotlight despite her husband’s high-profile political career. An osteopath, she met Matt Hancock while the pair were studying at Oxford University in the late 1990s.

Advertisement

Her maiden name was Martha Hoyer Millar, and she is the granddaughter of the 1st Baron Ichyra, while her great-grandfather was the 1st Viscount Camrose - a newspaper proprietor who co-owned titles including The Sunday Times and Daily Telegraph.

Martha Hancock had three children with her ex-husband - a girl and two boys.

In June 2021 when his affair with Gina Coladangelo had been revealed by The Sun, Matt Hancock is reported to have told his wife there and then that he would be ending their marriage.

Matt Hancock was married to Martha Hancock for 15 years (image: Getty Images)

He immediately moved out of the London home he shared with Martha Hancock and into his constituency home in West Suffolk. Later that summer, Hancock was seen collecting more of his belongings from his London home, with Martha passing things to him so that the disgraced MP did not cross the threshold.

Advertisement

Since the split, Martha Hancock appears to have turned against the Conservative Party. She has liked several tweets that celebrated Boris Johnson’s demise.

Who is Gina Coladangelo?

Gina Coladangelo, 45, also met Matt Hancock while at Oxford University. The pair studied the same course - philosophy, politics and economics (PPE) - and appeared together on student radio station Oxygen FM.

They had remained friends ever since but had gone into relationships with other people. While Hancock married Martha Hoyer Millar, Coladangelo had a brief marriage to property lawyer Glynn Gibb, before wedding Oliver Bonas founder and owner Oliver Tress in 2009.

Matt Hancock was forced to resign after footage leaked to The Sun showed him in a clinch with Gina Coladangelo (image: Getty Images)

She had three children with Mr Tress during their 11-year marriage.

Advertisement

The businessperson and lobbyist was serving as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care when her affair with Hancock was caught on camera. Earning £15,000, she was allowed to attend confidential meets with civil servants between 2020 and 2021.

This role came despite her being a shareholder in PR and lobbying firm Luther Pendragon, which offers clients a “deep understanding of the mechanics of government”. She was also the marketing and communications director for Oliver Bonas at the time.

Gina Coladangelo was appointed to the Health department’s board by Matt Hancock (image: Getty Images)

When the revelations about her affair with Hancock became public, Ms Coladangelo was seen leaving the £4.5 million London home she shared with her ex-husband.

She has been spotted at several events with Hancock since, as the pair have continued their relationship. They also took on a sponsored walk to the summit of Mont Blanc in the summer of 2022 to raise money for WIllow - a charity providing support to seriously ill young adults.