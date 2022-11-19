During Friday’s show, Boy George told Matt Hancock that he has been “hating on” the former health secretary during their time in the jungle

The first celebrity has been voted out of I’m a Celebrity… Get me Out of Here! After a public vote. But which contestant left the show last night and what else happened during the episode? Here’s what you need to know.

Who has left the I’m a Celebrity jungle?

Charlene White was the first contestant to leave I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a vote by the public. The 42-year-old Loose Women star was announced as the celebrity with the fewest votes on Friday’s show (18 November) by hosts Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

On leaving the Australian jungle, she told the presenting pair: “This is really, really weird.” White was also asked by McPartlin and Donnelly about her maternal presence in the camp, to which she replied: “Once you are a parent, you take on this role wherever you go. ”

She went on to say she would like Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver or former rugby player Mike Tindall to win I’m A Celebrity.

During Friday’s show, viewers saw White and Boy George take part in the latest Bushtucker trial called Watery Grave where they had to go in two separate tombs and pass over stars to each other with magnets.

The tombs slowly filled up with water, eels and other creepy crawlies as they aimed to win stars. White struggled during the trial and said the famous I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” phrase to end the trial early.

When she returned to camp, everyone gave White a hug and Cleaver later gave her a hug while White cried.

White also said earlier on the show that as she is an “impartial journalist”, she cannot share the RV with Matt Hancock who is a “sitting MP” and may be a minister again. She and Hancock were allowed to sleep in the more comfortable quarters after the MP was made leader in a previous episode of the show, but she has been sleeping on the camp beds outside.

White said: “I would say that every conversation we’ve had that Matt’s been here constantly involves me doing calculations in my head about impartiality and making sure it doesn’t go too much in one direction. Constantly thinking about those guidelines and the broadcasting rules. It’s a constant thing that’s in my head on a daily basis.”

She added: “He gets it. He understands it. He understands my job. It’s just a bizarre situation, but that’s how I live my life on a daily basis.”

Love Island Star Olivia Attwood left the Australian jungle after just 24 hours, with her representatives citing "medical grounds".

What else happened during last night’s show?

Also during Friday’s show, Boy George told Matt Hancock that he has been “hating on” the former health secretary during their time in the jungle. The 61-year-old Culture Club singer apologised to the MP for his behaviour to him and said he found it difficult to “separate” the politician from the person.

Boy George told comedian Seann Walsh: “(I) can’t stand Matt. I have tried to like him and I’ve failed. I find him slimy, I find him slippery. I find him just … I made a joke about chocolate. He just looked at me like … I wanted to say, ‘What are you looking at? Don’t you look at me like that’.”

Hancock then joined the conversation and Boy George told him: “I was making a joke about the chocolate. For god’s sake I was like … let’s have a bit of fun. I didn’t like the way you looked at me. I made a joke and you were like…”

Hancock said it was not his “intention” and he was sorry for making him feel “uncomfortable”.

Boy George said: “I have been hating on you, I have to be honest. I sometimes feel like you don’t say what you mean and you’re not particularly direct.”

He added: “I’m trying to separate you as a human being and you as a politician, and I’m struggling with it. We don’t share the same politics. I am struggling a little bit with you. That’s not your problem, that’s my problem. I apologise because I was really slagging you off a minute ago.”

Hancock said he would prefer the truth and has “enjoyed spending time with” Boy George.