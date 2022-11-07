Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood leaves ITV show after just one day in the jungle.

Former Love Island star Olivia Attwood has been forced to quit I’m a Celebrity over a “precautionary measure”, an ITV spokesperson has confirmed.

The 31-year-old reality TV star has had to leave the jungle after just one day on the show after she was withdrawn for medical concerns. Olivia, who is engaged to Blackburn Rovers midfielder Bradley Dack, jumped out of a helicopter on her first day on the show.

After completing the helicopter challenge, she said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever. “That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing.” However now the programme’s medical team has said it was not safe for her to return to the camp.

A show spokesman said "As a precautionary measure Olivia needed to leave the jungle to undergo some medical checks. Unfortunately, the medical team has advised it is not safe for Olivia to return to camp as there needs to be further investigation. She has been absolutely brilliant and she’ll be very much missed on the show.”

Attwood becomes the first contestant to leave the show, which launched on Sunday night to an average audience of 9.1 million, according to overnight ratings from ITV.

During the launch episode, Attwood was selected by the public to become a Jungle VIP, a Very Isolated Person, alongside radio DJ Chris Moyles, TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas and Culture Club star Boy George.

After discovering the news, she said: “I am equal parts flattered and unnerved the public voted for me to be a VIP,” before guessing the voters know more about her fate than her. This meant they spent their first night marooned on an island and also faced the first trial of the series.

Chris Moyles has been announced as one of the 10 celebrities entering the I’m A Celebrity jungle

Their challenge saw Attwood inserting her hand into small wall openings filled with worms in a bid to unscrew pipe fittings inside and stop the flow of water in chambers holding Boy George and Moyles.

Attwood shot to fame in 2017 on hit dating show Love Island and ahead of the new series said she was looking forward to debunking the misconception that she’s “high maintenance” and cannot cope without makeup. Her representatives have been contacted for further comment.

Olivia Attwood attending the National Television Awards 2022 held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London

The launch on Sunday night saw a new batch of 10 celebrities enter the Australian jungle for the first time since 2019, as the past two years were shot at Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed there will be two extra arrivals to the camp, including former health secretary Matt Hancock.

The MP for West Suffolk is expected to join the camp in the coming days, as the presenters said they would be “rolling out the welcome mat for them soon”.

She came third during her stint on Love Island, but Olivia Attwood is one of the main favourites to win in the jungle.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was quoted as telling The Sun he was “very disappointed” in the former health secretary because “MPs should be working hard for their constituents”.

