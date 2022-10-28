Who won I’m a Celeb last year? 2021 winner and full list of past I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winners
Danny Miller is the reigning king of the jungle
I’m A Celebrity Get Me…Get Me Out Of Here! is one of the most iconic and well known reality TV series in the UK.
Over the last 20 years the show has featured a range of star studded celebrities and a host of funny moments.
We are now approaching the 22nd series for ITV’s flagship programme and in celebration of that we are looking back at the previous contestants to have won the show.
Most Popular
Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celeb?
Over the course of I’m A Celebrity history there have been 21 different winners who have had the honour of being crowned either king or queen of the jungle.
Advertisement
Here is a list of all the celebrities to have had this honour since the show started in 2002:
2021: Danny Miller - Emmerdale actor
2020: Giovanna Fletcher - Author and blogger
2019: Jacqueline Jossa - Eastenders actress
2018: Harry Redknapp - Football manager
2017: Georgia Toffolo - Made In Chelsea star
Advertisement
2016: Scarlett Moffatt - Gogglebox star
2015: Vicky Pattison - Geordie Shore star
2014: Carl Fogarty - Motorbike racer
2013: Kian Egan - Westlife singer
2012: Charlie Brooks - Eastenders actress
2011: Dougie Poynter - McFly singer
Advertisement
2010: Stacey Solomon - X Factor contestant
2009: Gino D’Acampo - Celebrity chef
2008: Joe Swash - Eastenders actor
2007: Christopher Biggins - Actor and TV Presenter
2006: Matt Willis - Busted singer
2005: Carol Thatcher - Journalist
Advertisement
Late 2004: Joe Pasquale - Comedian
Early 2004: Kerry Katona - Atomic Kitten singer
2003: Phil Tufnell - England cricket player
2003: Tony Blackburn - Radio DJ