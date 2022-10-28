Danny Miller is the reigning king of the jungle

Over the last 20 years the show has featured a range of star studded celebrities and a host of funny moments.

We are now approaching the 22nd series for ITV’s flagship programme and in celebration of that we are looking back at the previous contestants to have won the show.

Danny Miller is currently the king of the jungle (Getty Images)

Who are the previous winners of I’m A Celeb?

Over the course of I’m A Celebrity history there have been 21 different winners who have had the honour of being crowned either king or queen of the jungle.

Here is a list of all the celebrities to have had this honour since the show started in 2002:

2021: Danny Miller - Emmerdale actor

2020: Giovanna Fletcher - Author and blogger

2019: Jacqueline Jossa - Eastenders actress

2018: Harry Redknapp - Football manager

2017: Georgia Toffolo - Made In Chelsea star

2016: Scarlett Moffatt - Gogglebox star

2015: Vicky Pattison - Geordie Shore star

2014: Carl Fogarty - Motorbike racer

2013: Kian Egan - Westlife singer

2012: Charlie Brooks - Eastenders actress

2011: Dougie Poynter - McFly singer

2010: Stacey Solomon - X Factor contestant

2009: Gino D’Acampo - Celebrity chef

2008: Joe Swash - Eastenders actor

2007: Christopher Biggins - Actor and TV Presenter

2006: Matt Willis - Busted singer

2005: Carol Thatcher - Journalist

Late 2004: Joe Pasquale - Comedian

Early 2004: Kerry Katona - Atomic Kitten singer

2003: Phil Tufnell - England cricket player