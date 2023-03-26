ITV have unveiled the cast for its first ever all stars edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here.
The hit reality series will be returning next month (April) with a fresh twist on the format. The celebrities might have survived the jungle in Australia, but how will they get on in South Africa?
The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving. With no public vote, they will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.
ITV first launched the reality show in 2002 and it has been filmed in Australia for the vast majority of its run, except during two Covid impacted seasons which took place in Wales. The legends series was pre-recorded in South Africa.
Here is all you need to know:
Who is in the cast for I’m a Celebrity Legend?
The celebrities entering camp in the launch episode of the all star edition of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will be:
- Boxing Champion – Amir Khan
- Diversity Dancer & DJ – Jordan Banjo
- Former Coronation Street Star – Helen Flanagan
- TV Presenter – Carol Vorderman
- Olympic Athlete – Fatima Whitbread
- Former Royal Butler – Paul Burrell
- Ex-England Cricketer – Phil Tufnell
- Supermodel – Janice Dickinson
- Music Legend – Shaun Ryder
There will be many more celebrities taking part in the series but viewers will have to watch to find out who they are and when they will enter camp.
What to expect from I’m a Celebrity Legend?
ITV explains that whilst nodding back to the Australian jungle, I’m A Celebrity...South Africa is a uniquely different series so viewers can look forward to lots of unexpected twists and turns. The challenges are bigger and tougher and the environment harsher and more unforgiving.
When will I’m a Celebrity Legend start?
The South African edition of I’m a Celebrity will start in April, ITV have confirmed. The exact start date has not yet been revealed.
Is there a public vote?
I’m a Celebrity Legend mixes up the traditional format for the hit reality series. It is filmed in South Africa instead of the jungles of Australia.
The public will also not have the opportunity to vote for celebrites to take part in challenges or to keep them in the competition. The celebrities will be competing against each other in a battle to become the first ever ‘I’m A Celebrity Legend’.
Are Ant and Dec involved in I’m a Celebrity Legend?
There will be a lot different about the new all star edition of I’m a Celebrity - including the setting of South Africa - but one thing will remain the same. Ant and Dec will be returning for hosting duties in I’m a Celebrity Legends.
The duo have hosted the show since it launched in 2002, with Dec appearing in all 23 series - while Ant was replaced by Holly Willoughby in 2018 due to him taking time away from TV work.