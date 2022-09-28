ITV has not confirmed the famous faces, which were first reported by The Sun

Ant & Dec will be returning with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, but with a twist... (Credit: Getty Images)

Joe Swash and Phil Tufnell, former Kings of the Jungle, are reportedly among the 15 celebrity contestants for the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! all-star special.

Previous seasons’ winners and losers will reunite for another chance to become King or Queen of the Jungle - or even to keep their titles.

On 22 September, presenting pair Ant and Dec shared a video from the set stating that prominent figures from the show’s previous 20 years will compete once more.

In a video on Twitter shot against the backdrop of a vast lake and mountains, Donnelly says: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you.

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’mACelebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

I’m A Celebrity has featured a slew of prominent personalities over the last two decades, including Caitlyn Jenner, Ian Wright, Peter Andre, and Kerry Katona.

But who will be returning for 2023’s all-star special?

Here is everything you need to know.

Who will be in the all-star cast?

The 15-person celebrity cast, the largest ever to appear in the ITV series, has already finished filming for the show, which will debut in 2023.

The cast is reported to include TV personalities Klass and Vorderman, as well as Diversity star Ashley Banjo, royal butler Paul Burrell and soap stars Andrew Whyment and Dean Gaffney.

ITV did not confirm the famous faces, which have been reported by The Sun , and said more details will be revealed nearer the time.

The show will also reportedly see former boxer Amir Khan joined by fellow sports stars Fatima Whitbread and Tufnell, as well as the return of more infamous cast members including Gillian McKeith and Janice Dickinson, with Helen Flanagan, Shaun Ryder and Georgia Toffolo also reportedly set to return.

All 15 contestants have earned their places after becoming fan favourites during their respective series, though some for better reasons than others.

Here’s who has been filming in South Africa:

Phil Tufnell

The Question of Sport star won the coveted King of the Jungle title in 2003, beating out football player John Fashanu and designer Linda Barker.

Amir Khan

Khan will return just four years after making his I’m A Celeb debut in 2018, when he became one of the show’s highest-paid competitors.

Fans may recall how the hardman was frightened of creepy crawlies and covertly scoffed strawberries behind his campmates’ backs with radio journalist Iain Lee, causing uproar in camp.

Paul Burrell

Few will ever forget the image of Princess Diana’s former butler gurning his way through the Bushtucker Trials, attempting to retrieve food tokens from inside holes packed with rats and vermin in 2004,

Jordan Banjo

Jordan Banjo, 29, will be trying to improve on his 2016 spell, which saw him become the fourth star to be voted out: Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt was crowned Queen of the Jungle that year.

Andrew Whyment

41-year-old Andrew Whyment - Coronation Street’s Kirk Sutherland - will return to ITV’s most popular show just three years after finishing a close second on the regular show in 2019 - fellow soap star Jacqueline Jossa beat him to the crown that year.

Dean Gaffney

Gaffney, best known for his role as Robbie Fowler in EastEnders, originally participated in the competition in 2006, when Busted bassist Matt Willis was declared the King of the Jungle.

Shaun Ryder

Happy Mondays frontman Ryder, 60, was beaten to the throne by Stacey Solomon in 2010, and is making a comeback despite previously saying he believes the series’ outcome is "fixed."

Gillian McKeith

You Are What You Eat star McKeith delivered viewers one of the most memorable moments in the show’s history in 2010, when she famously fainted during a Bushtucker Trial, forcing hosts Ant and Dec to catch her before she was given oxygen.

Carol Vorderman

Vorderman, 61, was a major hit on the 2016 series, and finished eighth after spending 18 days in the Australian jungle with eventual winner, Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt.

Georgia Toffolo

The Made in Chelsea socialite has reportedly agreed to take part in the pre-recorded series filmed in South Africa for a salary much in excess of her 2017 pay of £13,000, which made her one of the show’s lowest paid stars at the time.

Helen Flanagan

Flanagan, who played Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, will make a return to the show a decade after her initial jungle stay, when EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks triumphed - Flanagan was the fifth celebrity to be kicked from the show.

Janice Dickinson

Few fans will ever forget Dickinson’s stint in Australia in 2007, when she provoked a slew of squabbles with her uncensored opinions about her fellow campmates. In the tense series, she finished second against Christopher Biggins, and her former campmates called her "vile."

Myleene Klass

This is Klass’ first return to the jungle since 2006 when she finished second behind Busted star Matt Willis.

Joe Swash

Swash, 40, will be seeking to reclaim his Jungle King title in the new series - the actor won the 2008 series and went on to host ITV2’s sister programme for ten years beginning in 2009.

Fatima Whitbread

Olympian Whitbread, 61, originally appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2011, finishing in third place. That year, a bug got lodged up her nose and had to be removed by Medic Bob in one of the most memorable I’m a Celebrity moments ever.

When can I watch it?

The pre-recorded series is yet to be given an official release date by ITV. But it seems likely the all-star series will broadcast fairly early into the New Year.

A show spokesman said: “We’ll announce our line up and plans for I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! South Africa nearer its transmission in 2023.”