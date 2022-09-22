The popular ITV celebrity competition show is returning to screens, but this time with a twist

Ant & Dec have announced some new and exciting news for I’m A Celeb fans - a brand new twist on the classic series.

The show, which has aired since 2002, has announced a special all-stars series to coincide with its 20th year on the air. Not only will the format be changed, but the location will also change for the all-stars series.

But where will it be held, and who could be in the line-up? Here’s everything we know about the show so far.

Ant & Dec will be returning with I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, but with a twist... (Credit: Getty Images)

What has Ant and Dec said about I’m A Celebrity?

Hosts Ant & Dec posted to their own social media account, covering rumours that a special series of I’m A Celebrity was in the work. In the video posted, Dec said: “Hello everybody, we’ve got news for you.

“It’s probably the worst kept secret in television but we can confirm we are doing a very special series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in South Africa.”

The show is normally filmed in Australia, but it has been filmed in Wales to avoid complications with Covid-19 travel restrictions. The normal 2022 series, due to air this November, will be filmed in Australia once more.

He explained the planned all-stars format - which will be separate from the normal series - will bring back some of the most popular contestants from the past two decades. Dec said: “We’re here, it’s going to be your favourite celebrities from the last 20 years who are going back in to do it one more time in South Africa.”

An all-stars edition of I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here was teased by the duo during an appearance on This Morning earlier this year.

Ant told the ITV daytime show: “I don’t know why it’s never been done before.

“But it’s a spin-off from the main show where we’ve got ex-campmates who all come together in South Africa, competing in challenges and trials.”

When will I’m A Celebrity... All-Stars be on television?

Ant & Dec stopped short of telling fans the official release date for the spin-off series just yet. However, they did reveal that the show will air at some point in 2023.

Who is in the rumoured line-up?

Picking a list of all-star contestants from the past 20 years will be no easy feat for producers. The jungle (or castle) has seen the likes of Caitlyn Jenner, Peter Andre, Janice Dickinson and Katie Price grace the camp beds.

The show has spawned some of British reality televsion’s most iconic moments, including Paul Burrell’s mystery wall challenge, Gillian McKeith fainting during a live trial and Jordan North’s ‘happy place’ chant. So who could return for the all-stars series?

As of yet, there has been not official announcements about the cast. But that hasn’t stopped fans from filling their dream castings for an all-star series.

Some of the heavily rumoured ex-campmates include ex-champions of the series Stacey Solomon, Gino D’Acampo and Vicky Pattison.

Former Made in Chelsea star Georgia ‘Toff’ Toffolo is also rumoured alongside boxer Amir Khan.