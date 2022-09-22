Celebrity MasterChef returns with 20 new famous contestants for season 17 of cookery show

BBC One cooking competition series Celebrity MasterChef returned with a score of celebrities ready to put themselves to the test in the kitchen.

Under the watchful eyes of professioanl chefs John Torrode and Gregg Wallace the celebrities have been serving up meals for them to critique. Over the weeks the stars have been whittled down and now three finalists remain in the contest.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity MasterChef 2021 saw British para-athlete Kadeena Cox cook her way to victory, beating reality star Megan McKenna and actor and present Joe Swash in the final. These are the 20 new celebrity contestants who took part in season 17 of Celebrity MasterChef:

MasterChef

Adam Pearson

Pearson is an actor and campaigner who has neurofibromatosis, a condition which causes benign tumours to grow on the body - he is heavily involved in outreach work to tackle bullying and discrimination against people with physical deformities.

Adam Pearson

Chris Eubank

Eubank is a former world boxing champion with a career record of 45 wins, five losses, and two draws. He has appeared on several reality shows including the first seasons of Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity Gogglebox, and season 15 of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Chris Eubank

Clarke Peters

Peters is an actor best known for his role as Detective Lester Freamon in crime series The Wire. His other roles include playing Josiah Falls in the Paramount+ series The Man Who Fell to Earth, and Oscar Clemons in Jessica Jones.

Clarke Peters

Cliff Parisi

Parisi is an actor most famous for playing Minty Peterson in EastEnders from 2002-2010. He currently plays Fred Buckle in the period drama Call the Midwife. He also appeared on season 19 of I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!

Cliff Parisi

Danny Jones

Jones is a musician known as one of the lead vocalists and the lead guitarist for British pop-rock band McFly. He was also a judge on The Voice Kids UK and appeared as a guest panellist on I Can See Your Voice.

Danny Jones

Faye Winter

Winter is a reality TV personality who took part on Love Island in 2021 and came in fourth place with her partner Teddy Soares.

Faye Winter

Gareth Malone OBE

Malone is an English choirmaster and broadcaster known for TV series The Choir, where he teaches choral singing to people with no experience in the art. The fourth season of the show saw Malone create a choir of wives and girlfriends of men serving in the military.

Gareth Malone

Jimmy Bullard

Bullard is a former professional English footballer who played as a midfielder for Peterborough United, Wigan Athletic, Fulham, and Hull City. He is now a co-host on the Sky Sports show Soccer AM.

Jimmy Bullard

Kae Kurd

Kurd is a comedian who came to Britain from Iran when he was six months old as a refugee. His comedy centres on issues of race and identity and his experience growing up as a Kurd in Britain.

Kae Kurd

Katya Jones

Jones is a Russian dancer and choreographer who is best known for being a professional dancer on the BBC show Strictly Come Dancing. She won the series in 2017 with her celebrity partner Joe McFadden.

Katya Jones

Kirsty Gallacher

Gallacher is a presenter and model who began her career on Sky Sports in 1998. She now presents the morning show Great British Breakfast on GB News and has presented Smooth Radio since April 2021.

Kirsty Gallacher

Kitty Scott-Claus

Scott-Claus is a drag performer who appeared on season three of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, finishing as a runner up. They have also taken part in Pointless Celebrities and appeared on Love Island Aftersun.

Kitty Scott-Claus

Lesley Joseph

Joseph is an actor who is best known for playing Dorien Green in the sitcom Birds of a Feather from 1989 to 1998, and again in the revived series from 2014 to 2020. She has made several appearances on talk show Loose Women and took part in the latest season of Celebrity Coach Trip.

Lesley Joseph

Lisa Snowdon

Snowdown is a presenter and fashion model whose hosting credits include Britain’s Next Top Model from 2006-2009 and co-presenting Capital Breakfast from 2008- 2015. She had modelled for the likes of Vogue, Elle, and fashion house Gucci.

Lisa Snowdon

Mel Blatt

Blatt is a singer best known for being a member of the girl group All Saints - the group had hits with Pure Shores, Never Ever, and I Know Where It’s At.Blatt was also a judge on the New Zealand version of The X factor form 2013-2015.

Mel Blatt

Nancy Dell’Olio

Dell’olio is a lawyer and media personality who came into the public eye through her relationship with football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. She has taken part in season nine of Strictly Come Dancing and season 17 of Celebrity Big Brother.

Nancy Dell'olio,

Paul Chuckle

Chuckle, whose real name is Paul Eliiott is an actor and comedian best known as one half of the Chuckle Brothers, alongside his late brother Barry. The pair appeared on the children’s slapstick comedy show Chucklevision from 1987-2009 and also appeared in several pantomime shows.

Paul Chuckle

Queen Mojo

Mojo is a social media personality and dancer and self described fashionista. She has starred in Peckham’s Finest, an ITV2 show which follows the lives of young people living in the London community.

Queen Mojo

Richard Blackwood

Blackwood is an actor and rapper who played Vincent Hubbard in EastEnders from 2015-2018. He has starred as Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks since 2020, and has released one studio album, You’ll Love to Hate This.

Richard Blackwood

Ryan Thomas

Thomas is an actor best known for playing Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street from 2000-2016. In 2018 he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and won the series. In 2021 Thomas announced that he was quitting acting having lost the bug for it.

Ryan Thomas

Who are the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 finalists?

These are the finalists of Celebrity MasterChef season 17:

Mel Blatt

Danny Jones

Lisa Snowdon

When is the Celebrity MasterChef 2022 final?

Season 17 of Celebrity MasterChef began airing on BBC One on Wednesday 10 August. The season finale will air on Thursday 22 September from 8.30pm on BBC One - it will be only 30 minutes long.

Previous episodes are available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.