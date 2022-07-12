Love Island has returned to ITV2 will a brand new Majorca villa for season eight of the dating show

ITV2’s cultural phenomenon Love Island has returned for an eighth season, and Laura Whitmore is back to host the dating show.

Comedian Iain Stirling, has also reprised his role as the show’s sarcastic narrator, and the islanders have provided him with plenty of material for him to work with this season.

This season premiere held a twist in store for the islanders, with the public deciding who would end up together in the first coupling.

Laura Whitmore returned to host season 8 of Love Island

Italian Davide was the first bombshell to e entered the villa after all the singles had coupled up, and was given 24 hours to get to know the women and choose one to couple with himself, putting one of the men at risk of being booted out of the villa.

Season eight has so far been just as conflict driven as the first seven outings of the show, with discord being sewn from the off.

It’s hard to believe, but this season of Love Island is over halfway through its run.

But how long will season eight be on TV for, when will the season finale air, will there be a reunion special, and how long are the episodes?

Here is everything you need to know:

How long will Love Island season 8 be on TV for?

ITV2 has not confirmed an official end date for the series but Laura Whitmore said that the show would run for eight weeks.

This is how long the last two summer seasons of the show ran for in 2019 and 2021, while 2020’s winter season ran for just six weeks.

Season seven ran for 49 episodes between 28 June and 23 August 2021, with new episodes running every day of the week except Saturdays.

Season eight will likely run for eight weeks and consist of 49 regular episodes. As of 12 July there will 18 episodes left this series, if it runs for the standard eight weeks.

Monday-Friday and Sunday’s episodes show the challenges, couplings, mundane conversations and deep chats the islanders have been involved in.

On Saturdays, a special episode featuring unaired material from across the week is aired, allowing the islanders to have a day off.

The season premiere was 1hr 35 mins long, but normal episodes run for just over an hour from 9pm-10.05pm.

Italian hunk Davide entered the villa to shake things up at the end of the season premiere

When is the Love Island season 8 finale?

Again, there has been no official confirmation of when the Love Island season eight finale will take place, but it expected to air on Monday 1 August.

Season seven premiered on 28 June 2021 and the finale aired on 23 August, eight weeks later.

The finale will see which couple will be crowned Love Island winners and awarded with £50,000.

The winning couple will receive an envelope each - one will have the £50,000 prize in and the other will have nothing.

The person with the money must then decide if they will split the prize with their partner or pocket the money for themselves.

Will there be a reunion episode?

A special reunion episode is also expected to air a couple of weeks after the finale, which will see the couples from the series discuss how things have gone outside the villa.

Last year’s painfully awkward reunion came 13 days after the season finale, airing on Sunday 5 September.