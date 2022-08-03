Chris Eubank will be on BBC One’s Celebrity Masterchef from Wednesday 10 August

Chris Eubank has swapped his boxing gloves for a pair of oven gloves as he features in the new Celebrity Masterchef.

While Chris’ abilities in the ring were second to none with 45 career wins, the former World Champion boxer believes he can knock out his 19 rival cooks after putting his culinary skills to the test.

The ex-boxer will be up against the likes of McFly’s Danny Jones, Love Island’s Faye Winter, Chucklevision’s Paul Chuckle and TV presenter Lisa Snowdon.

In an interview with Radio Times, Chris has revealed that he believes the quality of his culinary skills is exemplary with one dish that “knocked even me off my feet.”

Chris Eubank

Chris said: “My cooking, there are no words. On the show I cook one simple dish. It even knocks me off my feet - the proof is in the eating and I can remember Gregg saying ‘I can’t work you out, but this is really good.

“This is very simple food that I am told most people don’t like, until obviously they taste mine.”

Gregg Wallace and John Torode return as judges on the celebrity cooking show, which airs from Wednesday 10 August at 8pm, on BBC One.

Strictly dancer Katya Jones, ex-footballer Jimmy Bullard and Coronation Street’s Ryan Thomas will also take part in the 17th series.

Paul Chuckle, pictured centre with Danny Jones, Nancy Dell’Olio, Faye Winter and Kae Kurd is on Celebrity MasterChef. Picture: PA/BBC/SHINE TV

Chris added that he used his skills to coach the judges and his competitors: “It’s almost as though I had to teach them what the relationship is between the chef and the food - they didn’t have any idea how to love the food and the process - the difference with my food is the love that is in it.

“When I cook, whether my wife is there or not, it’s like I’m on a date. I dim the lights…I am floating in there. Let me tell you, any woman would die to be in that kitchen.”

Chris Eubank Sr

Professional Boxer

Christopher Livingstone Eubank is a former professional boxer who competed between 1985 and 1998. Ranked as the third best British super-middleweight boxer of all time, the now 55-year-old held the World titles for middleweight and super-middleweight categories. He has been previously credited for his bravery in the ring and for his eccentricity in his career beyond boxing.

Since his retirement from boxing in 1998, Eubank Snr has competed in shows such as I’m A Celeb…Get Me Out of Here, Celebrity Big Brother and starred in Celebrity Gogglebox with his son Chris Eubank Jr.

Age: 55

Born: 8 August 1966 in Dulwich, London

Lives: Sussex seaside

Partner: Chris has two ex-wives - Karron Eubank and Claire Geary

Children: Chris Eubank Jr, Sebastian Eubank, Joseph Eubank, Nathaneal Eubank, Emily Eubank

Wealth: As a famous boxer Chris’ net worth was £10 million during his career, however as of 2022 his net worth is estimated at £330,000, according to Wealthy Genius.

Low points: Chris was declared bankrupt in 2009 when he owed £1.3m in taxes, and was involved in a fatal traffic collision when his car came off the road and killed a building site worker.

Chris appeared on Piers Morgan’s life stories in 2021 in what came to be an emotional and intimate interview.

Piers Morgan said: “There has never been a more charismatic boxer than Chris Eubank, or frankly a more courageous boxer.”

Connections

Nigel Benn

Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank in action during one of their fights

Although the pair of British boxers have buried the hatchet now, Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn had a massive rivalry when competing in the 1990s for the World titles.

Their first meeting for the WBO middleweight champion ended in a technical knockout with Chris clinching the title, while their second competition ended in a draw.

Both boxer’s sons are set to compete against one another in October at the O2 in London.

Michael Watson

Michael Watson was a former boxer who ended his career early in a near-fatal fight against Chris Eubank (Pic:Getty)

Michael Watson’s boxing career was cut short after a near fatal bout in 1991 against Chris Eubank, which left Watson in a coma for 40 days.

During his recovery, Watson and Eubank Sr became close friends.

Chris accompanied a still-injured Watson in the final mile for the 2003 London Marathon, which the latter boxer completed to raise money for charity over a period of six days.

Personal

Mica Paris

Mica Paris is playing at the Jazz Cafe. Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for The National Lottery

Michelle Antoinette Wallen MBE, known professionally as Mica Paris, is a singer, presenter and actress, as well as the cousin of Chris Eubank.

The 53-year-old from Islington, London has released seven albums and has appeared on television shows such as Eastenders or Songs of Praise.

Chris Eubank Jr

Chris Eubank jr is the fourth-best boxer in the world (Pic:Getty)

Known for his boxing and guest appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox with his father, Chris Eubank’s son is named “Next Gen.”

Starting his boxing career in 2007, the professional boxer has won titles in American boxing and British, with 32 wins out of 34 fights.

He has been recognised as the world’s fourth best active middleweight boxer by BoxRec.

Sebastian Eubank

Sebastian Eubank looks on as he weighs in with Chris Eubank next to him during the weigh-in ahead of the IBO World Super Middleweight Title fight between DeGale v Chris Eubank Jr. on February 22, 2019 in London

Another of Chris Eubank’s four children is Sebastian Eubank, who sadly passed away in Dubai of July last year at the age of 29.

Much like his other brother, Sebastian was following in his father’s boxing footsteps, but suffered a massive heart attack linked to a previous condition.