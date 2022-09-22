American reality The Kardashians, a successor to Keeping Up With the Kardashians, has returned to Disney Plus for a second season

The Kardashians season two will feature the same clan from the first season of the Disney Plus show as well as some new famous faces. The second season was filmed over the late 2021 into the first half of this year, and so the show will feature at many of the events that featured in celebrity news stories over the past few months.

Season one of The Kardashians was the most watched Hulu/Star+/Disney Plus original premiere when it launched last year, and the follow is likely to do just as well.

Pete Davidson will feature on screen in The Kardashians for the first time

Is The Kardashians a sequel to Keeping Up With the Kadrashians?

Essentially The Kardashians is a repackaged version of E! series Keeping Up With the Kardashians - the main difference to the new show is that the producers cut the first four words off the title.

Just like Keeping Up, The Kardashians follows the star family through the trials and tribulations of rich people life, offering a fly on the wall look at one of America’s most famous families. Keeping Up With the Kardashians ran for 20 seasons from 2009-2019 and ended when the family made a deal to make a new show with Disney, for what one can only assume was a shedload of money.

Who stars in The Kardashians season 2?

Kris Jenner (family matriarch)

Khloé’ Kadashian (daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian)

Kourtney Kardashian (daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian)

Kim Kardashian (daughter of Kris and Robert Kardashian)

Kylie Jenner (daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner)

Kendall Jenner (daughter of Kris and Caitlyn Jenner)

Pete Davidson (Kim’s partner at the time of filming)

Travis Barker (Kourtney’s husband)

Scott Disick (father of three of Kourtney’s children)

What is The Kardashians season 2 about?

The series will continue to give us the behind the scenes look into the lives of the famous family that season one and Keeping Up With the Kardashians was known for.

This series will follow Kim’s success with her SKIMS shapewear brand, Kendall’s business ventures with 818 tequila, the birth of Khloé’s son by surrogate, and Kylie’s emotional battles following the birth of her new baby.

Season two also sees Kourtney prepare to marry Travis Barker (for the third time), Kim trying on the famous Marilyn Monroe dress which she wore to the Met Gala, and Kriss getting emotional as she prepares to have surgery. As always, there will be plenty of family drama and bickering - Khloé presciently says in the season two trailer: “I wish we could have one boring day in this family”.

When is The Kardashians season 2 on Disney Plus?

The first episode of The Kardashians season two landed on Disney Plus on 22 September - there are 10 episodes in the new season and they will be released weekly every Thursday.

The season two finale will come to Disney Plus on 24 November. All of season one, and The Kardashians: An ABC News Special are also available to watch now on Disney Plus.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a The Kardashians season 3?

Yes, the Disney Deal was for 40 episodes to be spread over four 10-episode seasons. This means that seasons three and four are definitely on the way, but it is not yet certain if the show will continue beyond that point.