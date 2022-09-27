Robert McCarron won’t return as the on-screen medic this winter

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is returning to Australia after being based in the UK for two years, however one of the viewers’ favourite faces won’t be back.

Robert McCarron, 72, who is best known as Medic Bob, is stepping down from his legendary role after 19 series of aiding the contestants.

The Australian medic and award-winning makeup artist, born in Hammersmith, London, joined the ITV reality show during its first series in 2002.

Robert McCarron aka Dr. Bob attends the 1st live show of the television show 'Ich bin ein Star - lasst mich wieder rein!' (English: I'm a Celebrity... Get Me In There) on July 31, 2015 in Huerth, Germany. (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

I’m A Celebrity has been based in Gwrych Castle, Abergele for two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic which put a halt to travel.

Medic Bob featured in 19 series of the reality show, before missing the 2020 and 2021 series due to being unable to fly to Wales.

He will not be the on-screen medic this winter, despite the show heading back to the Australian jungle.

The TV icon will be replaced by a new medical expert, who will not be shown on screen during the UK series.

It is reported that Robert will continue to feature as Dr Bob in the German version, Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!, which will be filmed in Kruger National Park, South Africa this year.

Medic Bob has been involved in memorable I’m A Celeb moments, such as removing a cockroach from Fatima Whitbread’s nose in 2011.

He has also helped remove the same creepy crawly from the ear of Harry Redknapp (2019), Sam Quek (2016), and Matthew Wright (2013).

Ant and Dec will return as hosts (Getty Images)

Medic Bob also rushed to the aid of TV personality Gillian McKeith when she fainted during a live show in 2010, after it was announced that she was chosen to do the challenge.

Prior to joining the series, he was the medical supervisor for the opening and closing ceremonies of the Sydney 2000 Summer Olympics.

ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here is set to air in mid-November.