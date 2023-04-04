Former world champion and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from boxing for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance. A sample from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) contained an adverse analytical finding for ostarine in the lead-up to his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

In a statement UKAD said: “Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following Anti-Doping rule violations for the presence and use of a prohibited substance.” Khan has reportedly accepted the violations but maintained that his “ingestions of ostarine was not intentional.”