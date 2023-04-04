For the curious.
Why has Amir Khan been banned from boxing? Former world champion accused of taking ostarine - what is it?

Amir Khan was beaten by Kell Brook when the pair met in February last year

Kurtis Leyland
By Kurtis Leyland
2 minutes ago
Amir Khan has been banned from boxing. (Getty Images)Amir Khan has been banned from boxing. (Getty Images)
Amir Khan has been banned from boxing. (Getty Images)

Former world champion and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from boxing for two years after an anti-doping test revealed the presence of a prohibited substance.  A sample from UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) contained an adverse analytical finding for ostarine in the lead-up to his fight against Kell Brook in February 2022.

In a statement UKAD said: “Professional boxer and Olympic medallist Amir Khan has been banned from all sport for two years following Anti-Doping rule violations for the presence and use of a prohibited substance.” Khan has reportedly accepted the violations but maintained that his “ingestions of ostarine was not intentional.”

