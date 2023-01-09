Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing in May 2022 after an illustrious 17 year career in the sport

Amir Khan’s retirement from boxing is explored in series 3 of Meet the Khans. (Getty Images)

Meet the Khans is back on the BBC cameras for a third series.

The show takes a behind the scenes look at the life of two time world champion boxer Amir Khan and his beauty influencer wife Faryal Makhdoom.

The first series of Meet the Khans was released in 2021 and a second series soon followed as the pair were seen juggling parenthood, marriage and business.

But when does the third series of Meet the Khans air and what can we expect from new episodes?

Here is everything you need to know.

Meet the Khans season three release date

Meet the Khans: Big in Bolton kicks off on Monday 9 January 2023.

Amir Khan fought the last fight of his career against Kell Brook. (Getty Images)

The third series is set to include a total of five new episodes which focus on former world champion Amir Khan and his plans for the future after retiring from boxing.

How to watch Meet the Khans

Meet the Khans airs on BBC Three at 8.30pm each monday. All episodes are available for you to watch online via the BBC iPlayer from the same date. You can download the BBC iPlayer app and watch the show via your mobile phone or tablet device.

What to expect from season three of Meet the Khans

On 13 May 2022, Amir Khan announced his retirement from boxing after a 17-year career in the sport and the latest series of Meet the Khans is set to explore Khan’s transition from boxing into retirement whilst looking ahead to his plans for the future.

A teaser for the opening episode on BBC shares “The Khans are back in the UK and have rented an opulent house to spend the summer with friends and family. Now Amir has retired from boxing and had time to reflect, it’s time for the Khans to get back to business.

“But all is not sunny in the life of Khans. Amir admits he is feeling a bit lost after boxing, and Faryal is frustrated at his lack of focus. She also keen to find her own feet in the world after managing Amir’s career and finally launches her long-awaited make-up brand.”

Where is Meet the Khans filmed?

The third series of Meet the Khans goes behind the scenes of Amir Khan and Faryal Makhdoom’s life in their lavish home in Manchester. The pair also travel to Khan’s hometown Bolton during the series to watch Amir’s cousin Abdul Khan as he wins his seventh fight in front of a packed out crowd.

Is there a trailer for Meet the Khans season three?

BBC Three have released an exclusive first look into the third season of Meet the Khans. The video is available for you to watch on YouTube.

Who is Amir Khan

Amir Khan is a British boxer who fought professionally from 2005 until his retirement in 2022.

Nicknamed the King, Khan rose to prominence when he won a silver medal for Great Britain in the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.

Khan turned professional in 2005 and went on to become a household name in boxing. Khan became a world champion in July 2009 after beating Andriy Kotelnik on points to secure the WBA super-lightweight title and then added the IBF belt two years later by beating Zab Judah.

Khan’s reign as world champion was ended by Lamont Paterson and the Olympic silver medalist made the audacious decision to move up to middleweight to face pound for pound stars such as Saul Canelo Alvarez and Terrence Crawford. Khans suffered a sixth round defeat in both fights.

Khan fought for the last time in February 2022 and fell to a sixth round defeat to long-term rival Kell Brook.

Khan retired with an impressive record of 34 victories and six defeats. The 36-year-old also registered an impressive 21 knockouts during an illustrious career.

Many boxing experts describe him as one of the fastest boxers they have seen during his peak years.

