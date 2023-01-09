Love Island will be returning to ITV2 this January with Maya Jama as the new host

Love Island will soon be back on our screens along with a new lineup of singletons hoping to find love in the villa.

The first winter series since 2020 will see the lucky cast members travel to sunny South Africa. Presenter and DJ Maya Jama will be hosting the dating series for the first time, after Laura Whitmore stepped down in August.

ITV has now revealed the identities of the first 10 cast members, with some familiar faces from social media including Farmer Will, who has over 1 million followers on TikTok.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Love Island contestants for 2023.

When does Love Island Start?

Love Island will start on Monday 16 January on ITV 2, with the first episode airing at 9 pm. The first winter season since 2020, the ten new contestants will be enjoying the sunshine in South Africa.

ITV confirmed the news on social media on 4 January alongside the caption: “We’re ready to crack on!”.

Who are the Love Island contestants?

The cast for Love Island season 9 has been revealed. The 10 new hopefuls include TikTok influencer Farmer Will, who boasts over a million followers, actress and ring girl Olivia Watkins who has done a film with Jason Statham and semi-professional rugby Kai Fagan.

Here is the lineup for Love Island 2023:

Tanya Manhenga

Tanya Manhenga (Photo: ITV)

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Profession: Biomedical science student and influencer

Instagram: @talkswithtt_

The 22-year-old biomedical science student and influencer from Liverpool is looking for love. Speaking about joining the cast she said: “I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

Manhenga’s ick is “Guys that don’t wear socks in the house” and “ guys in the bathtub with no bubbles”.

The influencer also shared that she has Vitiligo explaining: “It’s on my lip and I have a stripe on my hair. Not many people know that but I think it’s quite cute. I don’t care about covering it up all the time, I think it’s a vibe.”

Kai Fagan

Kai Fagan (Photo: ITV)

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Profession: Science and PE Teacher

Instagram: @kaifagan_

The 24-year-old teacher from Manchester has admitted he has “high expectations”. He revealed: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.”

The Jamaican citizen plays semi-professional rugby for Burnage RFC and said his friends and family would describe him as a “Chilled, caring, very impulsive and a good guy.”

Lana Jenkins

Lana Jenkins (Photo: ITV)

Age: 25

From: Luton

Profession: Make-up artist

Instagram: @lanajenkinss

The 25-year-old make-up artist from Luton is no stranger to TV, having previously appeared on ITV’s Benidorm as an extra when she was 6-years-old.

When it comes to her love life Jenkins has admitted that she falls in love quickly, she said: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

Anna-May Robey

Anna-May Robey (Photo: ITV)

Age: 20

From: Swansea

Profession: Payroll Administrator

Instagram: @annamayrobey

The 20-year-old Welsh payroll administrator is in the villa to look for love revealing she “wants a boyfriend”. Robey said: “I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’ I’m just excited to try something new and I think going on Love Island is a good way to meet someone.”

Ron Hall

Ron Hall (Photo: ITV)

Age: 25

From: Essex

Profession: Financial advisor

Instagram: @ronhall__

The 25-year-old financial advisor expects to bring “fun and charisma” into the villa.

Describing himself as the “most genuine person you’ll meet” Hall also revealed that he is blind in one eye after a football accident that occurred when he was 8-years-old.

Will Young

Will Young (Photo: ITV)

Age: 23

From: Buckinghamshire

Profession: Farmer

Instagram: @farmer_will_

TikTok: @farmerwill_

TikTok influencer Farmer Will is joining the lineup of this year’s Love Island. The 23-year-old has over one million followers on the platform where he is known for sharing videos about his life on the farm.

Explaining why he is heading to the Villa, Young said: “Having grown up on a farm, it’s been quite difficult juggling relationships and work. Love Island will give me time away from the farm to solely go out and find love. I think I’m at the time of my life where I’m mature enough to go and find a wife.”

Tanyel Revan

Tanyel Revan (Photo: ITV)

Age: 26

From: North London

Profession: Hair Stylist

Instagram: @tanyelrevan

The 26-year-old hairstylist describes herself as “confident, funny, charismatic, good looking and happy”. Her celebrity crush is Channing Tatum and her ick is “pretty boys” because: “because they always have a crap personality”.

Shaq Muhammad

Shaq Muhammad (Photo: ITV)

Age: 24

From: London

Profession: Airport security

Instagram: @shaq24s_

The 24-year-old airport security officer from London has been unlucky in love. He revealed: “I haven’t had the best luck with previous relationship. So I thought, why not be in the sun and potentially meet the love of my life? Hopefully, I do come out with my future wife. The person I hope to marry one day. Hopefully, she’s in the villa.”

Olivia Hawkins

Olivia Hawkins (Photo: ITV)

Age: 27

From: Brighton

Profession: Ring girl and actress

Instagram: @livhawkinss

The 27-year-old ring girl and actress has never been in a relationship before and is looking for love. Hawkins said: “I’m 27 and I’ve never been in a relationship so I feel like now I’m really ready to settle down and hopefully find the love of my life.”

She has worked with famous faces including Jason Statham and Daniel Craig and has also been a body double for Michelle Keegan and Emma Watson.

Haris Namani

Haris Namani (Photo: ITV)

Age: 21

From: Doncaster

Profession: TV Salesman

Instagram: @haris_namanii

The 21-year-old TV Salesman from Doncaster feels that Love Island is “the best opportunity for me to find the girl and find the right one.” Adding: “I’ve obviously not found the right one myself.”

Describing himself as “unique” he said: “I’m different, I’m a unique guy, the way I act; confident, not awkward, especially with the girls. I’m friendly, I’m very respectful as well.”

Who is hosting Love Island?

Love Island will be hosted by DJ and presenter Maya Jama after Laura Whitmore announced she would not be returning to the series in August.