1. Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar

Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar met while taking part in the 2021 series of The Apprentice. They revealed during the first episode of Apprentice spin off show ‘You’re Fired’ for the 2022 series - in which business people fight for £250K investment from Alan Sugar - that they are now in relationship. They didn’t give away many details about their romance, but said their relationship only began after the show ended and even said they barely spoke during the process because they were on opposite teams.