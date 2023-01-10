Finding a relationship may not have been the goal of the reality show these pairings appeared on - but it didn’t stop them falling in love
For anyone looking to find love - and brave enough to put themselves in front of TV cameras - there are many shows which are focused on helping people to find relationships.
From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, the list goes on and on. Contestants going on these shows are hoping to find romance when they take part, and indeed that is the entire focus on these shows.
These reality shows aren’t, however, the only places where participants have found love. As these 16 couples show, everyone - whether they are famous or not - can find love on any TV show at all.
1. Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar
Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar met while taking part in the 2021 series of The Apprentice. They revealed during the first episode of Apprentice spin off show ‘You’re Fired’ for the 2022 series - in which business people fight for £250K investment from Alan Sugar - that they are now in relationship. They didn’t give away many details about their romance, but said their relationship only began after the show ended and even said they barely spoke during the process because they were on opposite teams.
2. Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams
Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams first met back in 2017 when they both signed up to compete in Channel 4 reality series The Jump. They were both no strangers to the limelight when they met, with Williams being a well-known model and Matthews being a star of another reality show Made in Chelsea. They married in 2018 and have since welcomed three children; Theodore Frederick Michael Matthews (4 years), Gigi Margaux Matthews (two years) and Otto James Matthews (eight months).
3. Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas
Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas are also a pair who were already each in the public eye when they met. Mecklenburgh is most well known for appearing in reality show The Only Way is Essex, while Thomas will be familiar to many as Jason Grimshaw in ITV soap Coronation Street. The couple met when they both took part in reality show Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls in 2017. They got engaged in 2019 and share two children; two-year-old son Roman and eight-month-old baby daughter Lilah Rae.
4. Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short
Mikey Dalton and Grace Adams-Short are one of the original reality show couples - and they have been together for almost 20 years. They met during series seven of reality show Big Brother in 2016. They went on to tie the knot in 2009, and are still very much in love today. They have four children together who are aged between one and ten.