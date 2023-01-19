For the curious.
34 couples who met on UK and US dating TV shows and are still together - from Love Island to First Dates

These 34 couples prove that you actually can find love when you’re looking for it - on UK and US reality TV dating shows

By Rochelle Barrand
3 minutes ago

The saying goes that love finds you, you don’t find it - but many people aren’t prepared to sit around and wait for their one true love to find them. That’s why there’s so many TV shows, both here in the UK and over in the US, which are all about helping people to find relationships.

From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, the list goes on and on. Contestants going on these shows are hoping to find romance when they take part, and these lucky 34 couples actually did find lasting love when they took part.

All of these pairs first locked eyes in front of TV cameras, but their romances have blossomed off screen and many are now engaged, married or have started a family together.

Have a click through our gallery to see who got the ultimate reality show prize - love.

1. Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK in 2021. The show sees couples matched by experts, who then meet for the first time on their wedding day. The weddings in the show aren’t legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process. They have now been together for around 18 months, are planning their wedding and have even welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside fiancé Adam, in October 2022. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)

2. Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson

Zoe Clifton and Jenna Robinson have been together ever since meeting at the altar during Married at First Sight UK season 2 in 2022. They spent Christmas 2022 together, but don’t yet live together - though they have said they visit each other at least once a week.

3. Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen

Olivia Buckland and Alex Bowen met on ITV’s Love Island in the summer of 2016. They coupled up during the show and went on to come second place. Bowen then proposed to Buckland on New Year’s Eve that same year. They married almost two years later, in September 2018, and went on to welcome their first child in 2022. Their son, Abel Jacob Bowen, was born in June.

4. Mike Sumner and Zoe Welch

Mike Sumner and Zoe Welch met when they were matched on Channel 4’s First Dates in March 2020, and are remembered for Zoe’s impressive downing of a pint. They got married in September 2022 after Mike, who has Motor Neurone Disease, was given just five years to live. They are planning to honeymoon in Italy this year.

