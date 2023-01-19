1. Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling

Tayah Victoria and Adam Aveling met on Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK in 2021. The show sees couples matched by experts, who then meet for the first time on their wedding day. The weddings in the show aren’t legal unions, but Adam proposed to Tayah for real at the end of the process. They have now been together for around 18 months, are planning their wedding and have even welcomed the first baby to be born as a result of the show. Tayah gave birth to Beau Emily Aveling at Doncaster hospital, alongside fiancé Adam, in October 2022. (Credit @tayahvictoria Instagram)