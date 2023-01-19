34 couples who met on UK and US dating TV shows and are still together - from Love Island to First Dates
These 34 couples prove that you actually can find love when you’re looking for it - on UK and US reality TV dating shows
The saying goes that love finds you, you don’t find it - but many people aren’t prepared to sit around and wait for their one true love to find them. That’s why there’s so many TV shows, both here in the UK and over in the US, which are all about helping people to find relationships.
From Love Island to First Dates, and Love Is Blind to Married at First Sight, the list goes on and on. Contestants going on these shows are hoping to find romance when they take part, and these lucky 34 couples actually did find lasting love when they took part.
All of these pairs first locked eyes in front of TV cameras, but their romances have blossomed off screen and many are now engaged, married or have started a family together.
Have a click through our gallery to see who got the ultimate reality show prize - love.
Read more:
16 couples who met on reality shows not focused on love - including The Apprentice and Strictly romances
What do you see? First thing you see in five-part illusion shows what you want in a romantic relationship
What is cuffing season? Meaning of relationship trend explained by behavioural experts and when it is
21 Valentine’s Day date ideas: totally free or very cheap things you can do with your partner on 14 February
Love Island past winners: are any previous couples still together - have there been any marriages or babies?