Reality TV series Love is Blind has returned on Netflix for season 3 and will see 30 singles looking for love, and maybe marriage

Another instalment of reality TV dating show Love is Blind has arrived on Netflix, and will see a new group of singletons enter the pods looking for a life partner. Love is Blind first launched on Netflix in 2020, leading to four couples getting hitched - two couples tied the knot in season two - and there will be plenty of love in the air in the latest instalment.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey on Love is Blind

What is Love is Blind about?

Love is Blind begins with the contestants meeting each other through pods, meaning that they can talk to each other, but they don’t know what the person they are chatting to looks like.

The meetings take place in a speed dating format over 10 days, giving the singletons the opportunity to get to know each other - and couples can choose to have longer dates, still in their pods. If the pairs form a connection through their pods, a proposal takes place and - if accepted - the new lovebirds get to meet face to face.

The women contestants on Love is Blind season 3

When enough engaged couples have formed, they will head off to a retreat at a luxury resort. This will give the pairings their first opportunity to be intimate with each other, and to meet the other couples face to face.

After the retreat the couples will move into a shared apartment in Dallas where they will meet their other half’s friends and family and find out more about who they are engaged to. They will then plan their weddings for four weeks time - the women will go off as a group to try on wedding dresses, while the men will pick out their suits. Finally, as their wedding day comes, both partners will have to decide whether to go through with it, or instead stay single.

Who is in the cast of Love is Blind season 3?

30 contestants from Dallas, 15 men and 15 women, will take part in the latest season of Love is Blind. The youngest contestant in this season is 26, whilst the oldest is 36. Among the contestants this year are a critical care nurse, an attorney, and a ballet dancer.

Male cast of Love is Blind season 3

Where was Love is Blind season 3 filmed?

Season two of Love is Blind was filmed in Chicago, Illinois from April-June 2021, and season three was filmed straight after it wrapped over summer 2021, but production was moved to Dallas, Texas. Producer Chris Coelen told Metro: “Every season is totally unique. Season three is a very different being than either season one or season two.”

Who are the hosts of Love is Blind season 3?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are a married couple who are well-known in the US for hosting multiple reality shows. They began dating in 2006 after meeting on the set of Total Request Live. The pair briefly split but got married in 2011 and have since had three children together. The pair have hosted all three seasons of Love is Blind and also host The Ultimatum, another Netflix marriage-based reality series.

Are the marriages on Love is Blind real?

Apparently - Netflix confirmed back in 2020 that the four marriages that took place in season one were real and legally binding. This is presumably still the case for season three - so the marriages you see on the show are real.

Is there a trailer for Love is Blind season 3?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Love is Blind on Netflix?

Season three of Love is Blind will contain 12 episodes - the first four landed on Netflix on Wednesday 19 October. The next three episodes will be released on Tuesday 26 October, another three episodes will come out on 2 November, and the final and cast reunion will land on 9 November. All episodes are between 50 minutes and one hour long. All episodes of season one and two are available to watch on Netflix now.

Will there be a season 4 of Love is Blind?

