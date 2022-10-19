Dawyne Johnson appeared on ITV show This Morning to promote his upcoming superhero movie Black Adam, before popping an important question

Action movie star and former wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, ‘proposed’ during an interview on This Morning on Tuesday (18 October). The screen legend was being interviewed by his long-time friend Alison Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary.

Alison Hammond interviewed Dwayne Johnson on This Morning

Did Dwayne Johnson propose to Alison Hammond?

Alison Hammond and Dwayne Johnson were reunited on ITV chat show This Morning to discuss his upcoming movie Black Adam - Dwayne began the interviewing by saying: “Good morning to my former ex wife Alison.”

He was on the show to promote the superhero movie, which sees Dwayne play an anti-hero with the powers of ancient Egyptian gods who must decide between being a vengeful villain or becoming a hero. However, he had other business on his mind and extended the interview to ask Alison an important question.

He asked his publicists off screen if he could say something else to the interviewee, to which they agreed. Dwayne said: “I just want to say this really quickly, Alison, I want to tell you, we’ve known each other for a long time - I’m so happy for you.

Advertisement

“I know you’ve been doing so great, you’ve been nominated for all these National TV Awards, you’ve been incredible so mwah. Congratulations! We’ve got to get married again.”

Alison was caught off guard by the renewed proposal and Dermot O’Leary said to her after the break: “Can we just have a moment? Dwayne Johnson said that to you! What a great moment that was. Wasn’t it great?”

Dwayne Johnson ‘marries’ Alison Hammond

Were Dwayne Johnson and Alison Hammond married?

The pair spoofed a marriage on This Morning in 2017 following an interview which saw Dwayne ‘propose’ to the presenter for the first time. They ‘married’ at a press event for Johnson’s then upcoming movie Jumanji - Alison wore a wedding dress whilst Dwayne was dressed down in a sweatshirt, though he did have a formal groom’s hat.

The two friends exchanged vows whilst Dwayne’s Jumanji co-star and friend Kevin Hart acted at the officiant. The joke ceremony ended with Dwayne planting a kiss on Alison’s cheek.

Advertisement

The couple also spoofed a divorce after Johnson confirmed in a 2019 interview that he had got married for real, and that he would ‘call her’. This Morning hosts Holly and Phil joked: “and with that, one of Hollywood’s hottest couples came to an end.”

Is Dwayne Johnson married?

Dwayne Johnson has actually got married for real twice beforel, although unfortunately neither time was to Alison Hammond. He married his first wife, businesswoman and bodybuilder Dany Garcia in 1997, though they divorced in 2008.

He married his second wife, music producer and R&B singer Lauren Hashian, in 2019 and the pair are still together. Johnson has one daughter, Simone, from his first marriage, and two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana from his marriage to Hashian.

Is Alison Hammond single?

Advertisement