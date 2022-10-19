GMB viewers were concerned for Kevin Maguire as he hasn’t appeared on the early morning current affairs show for weeks

Kevin Maguire is a regular commentator on Good Morning Britain on ITV, and is often heard lambasting the Prime Minister and their cabinet. He last appeared on the show on 4 October alongside Daily Mail political reporter Andrew Pierce. The pair responded to presenter Ed Balls who asked whether Prime Minister Liz Truss would be able to recover from negative newspaper headlines following the mini-budget.

Kevin Maguire on GMB

Who is Kevin Maguire?

Kevin Maguire is a 62 year old journalist from South Shields, County Durham, who has previously worked at The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian, and is now associate editor at the Daily Mirror. He is also a columnist for the New Statesman, and a visiting professor at the University of Sunderland. He lives with his wife, journalist and novelist Emma Burstall, in South West London - they have three children.

Maguire and Pierce previously worked together co-hosting a Sunday morning politics radio show on LBC from 2011-2012. Maguire is from the political left and identifies as a republican, in that he does not support the existence of a monarchy.

He has featured as a contributor on Lorraine, The Wright Stuff, This Week, Politics Live, Sky News: Press Preview, Tonight Live with Dan Wootton, and Jeremy Vine, as well as GMB. His other TV roles include appearing as a contestant on Pointless Celebrities and University Challenge, and as a panellist on Have I Got News For You.

Andrew Pierce (left) and Kevin Maguire on GMB

Why wasn’t Kevin Maguire on Good Morning Britain this week?

Kevin is a frequent commentator on GMB, and usually appears on the show on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. He is often quizzed by Balls, Rob Rinder, and Susanna Reid, and is frequently seen arguing alongside, and with, Andrew Pierce, as the pair have very different political beliefs.

Despite not appearing on the show this week, Kevin has not kept quiet about his views. He has been active on Twitter, criticising Conservative policies, and railing against austerity. Kevin has not confirmed why he has been absent from the programme this week, but he did take to Twitter to tell fans when he would be back on the show.

Daily Mail political editor John Stevens replaced Kevin on 19 October, and he and Andrew debated the ongoing political crisis over Liz Truss’s leadership, with hosts Susanna Reid and Richard Madeley.

Twitter user Anne Stiles responded to one of Andrew’s tweets about his appearance on the show, saying: “Hopefully they bring him [Kevin Maguire] back, miss the 2 of you bickering.”

When will Kevin Maguire be back on Good Morning Britain?

One Twitter user asked Kevin: “As a matter of interest Kevin. Why are you not appearing on Good Morning Britain. We’re missing you. Very boring these days without you there.”

Kevin replied to the tweet on 19 October, saying: “Back on GMB tomorrow. Pray for @toryboypierce” (the Twitter handle of Andrew Pierce).

Therefore, Kevin will return to GMB on Monday 24 October, and is expected to appear on the following Tuesday and Wednesday as well. From his tweet, it looks like he will be joined by his long time debate rival Andrew Pierce.

When is Good Morning Britain on TV?

