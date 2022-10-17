GMB’s Ranvir Singh and her boyfriend Louis Church’s 18-year age gap relationship

Ranvir Singh and Louis Church’s have an 18 year age gap, the presenter says ‘it’s a complete joy’

Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh, 45, has addressed the 18 year age gap with boyfriend Louis Church, 27.

The couple, both from London,have been dating for two years after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2020.

Ranvir was a contestant on the show and Louis is a production secretary. He has also worked on popular TV shows Soccer Aid and Come Dine With Me.

Ranvir Singh attends ITV Palooza! (Getty Images)

Due to the coronavirus restrictions, there were limited social interactions between crew and contestants whilst filming.

The pair developed a strong bond whilst filming the BBC series and Louis has even met her son Tushann, aged10. The couple went public with their relationship at the Jingle Bell Ball at the O2 arena in 2021.

Speaking to The Sun the television presenter said: “Is there an age difference?”

Sean Fletcher, Charlotte Hawkins, Laura Tobin and Ranvir Singh attend the TRIC awards at Grosvenor House on July 06, 2022 (Getty Images)

"We don’t ever joke about the age difference. Actually, age is no guarantee of someone being wonderful to you. There are complete g**s who are exactly the same age as you."

"There are things that he is better at than I am in terms of just being a good human being. And I’m learning from him. So to me, it’s a complete joy.”

