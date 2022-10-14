Kate Garraway wins for the second year in a row for the ‘Caring for Derek’ documentary

The One Show’s Alex Jones presented the award to the Good Morning Britain host. Kate fought back tears as she and her daughter Darcey, 16, both from London accepted the award for Authored Documentary.

The documentary Caring for Derek follows Kate and Derek’s battle against the long-term effects of coronavirus.

Kate Garraway and Darcey Draper (Getty Images)

Kate had admitted that she felt “guilty” asking fans to vote for her at the NTAs as they have already been so supportive of her and her family.

In her acceptance speach, Kate said: “Well I really didn’t expect this. So, the mercy of that is that this is going to be brief as I have very little prepared.

Advertisement

“I’ve got my daughter here, Darcey. Darcey represents all the family. We managed to speak to Derek, he is back in hospital at the moment, fighting on so incredibly. We’re hoping he is coming home again soon.

“I want to thank Derek for his incredible fighting spirit, we love you. I want to thank ITV for being so brave to put something which actually is touched in all the incredible documentaries about care.

Kate Garraway and Darcey Draper (Getty Images)

“We have a care crisis in our country, but we don’t have a crisis of love. The professional carers are extraordinary, the millions who care for who they love are extraordinary.”

Advertisement

Derek was hospitalised with coronavirus in March 2020 and is one of the UK’s longest-suffering patients. He has since been in and out of the hospital with complications due to the long-term effects of Covid-19.

Last year the Smooth FM radio presenter won her first NTA for the documentary Finding Derek. Fans have praised both tv shows for the eye-opening and at times heartbreaking documentaries.

Other nominees were Katie Price: What Harvey Did Next, Julia Bradbury: Breast Cancer and Me, Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism, and Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Tom Parker of The Wanted (Getty Images)

When the winner was announced, a shocked Kate went over to Tom Parker’s widow, Kelsey Parker, and gave her a hug before going on stage to accept the award.

The Wanted singer Tom, was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in October 2020 the documentary followed him organising a charity concert to raise money at the Royal Abert Hall. The film was released in October 2021 five months before he died at age 33.

Advertisement

After the win, Kate commented on fellow nominee Julia Bradbury’s Twitter post, writing: “All the documentaries nominated were incredible and highlighting the most important issues - yours [Julia Bradbury] was wonderful and thank you to everyone who voted Xxx”