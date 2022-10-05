Kate Garraway is shocked to find out her strong link to the marmalade loving bear on tomorrow’s episode of DNA Journey

Kate Garraway found out that she is related to the creator of Paddington Bear, while starring alongside Alison Hammond in ITV show DNA Journey.

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, who lives in London, met the living descendants of Michael Bond on the show.

Michael was an author who is best known for creating the beloved Paddington Bear series which has 70 books.

He began writing the children’s talles in 1958 and the latest edition was published in 2018 - the books have sold over 35 million copies since the series began.

The iconic bear has also been translated into film with Paddington and Paddington 2 quickly becoming modern favourites.

Michael died in 2017 at the age of 91 - he was buried in Paddington Old Cemetery with the words “Please look after this bear” on his gravestone.

British children's book author Michael Bond stands with stuffed animal toys of his characters Paddington Bear and J.D. Polson the Armadillo, June 27, 1981

According to The Sun, Kate found out that she was related to the famous author when she met Michael’s daughter Karen Jankel.

The two women met each other for the first time at Paddington Station in London and found out that they share many relatives in their family tree, including a great-grandparent.

Karen said that Paddington was a big part of her life and often seen as her brother.

When introducing herself to Kate on the TV show, Karen said: “He was always part of the family. He is so real to our family, and now to your family too, because he is a member of the family.

Paddington Bear is a beloved book character in the UK.

“He used to sit on the table at meal times and my father used to talk to him and talk through him to us.”

Kate was thrilled by the news that she was related to the author as she has always had a fondness for the bear and joked that she too loved marmalade.