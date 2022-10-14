Martin Lewis says ‘we need somebody to get a grip on the economy’

Martin lewis, 50, won the TV Expert Award at the National Television Awards last night and chose to take the opportunity to take a swipe at Prime Minister Liz Truss during his acceptance speech.

The Money saving expert from London has been helping the public with their finances during the cost of living crisis.

The other nominees in the category were Jay Blade from The Repair Shop, Clarkson’s Farm Kaleb Cooper, and Sir David Attenborough.

Martin Lewis and Lara Lewington (Getty Images)

In his acceptance speech Martin said: “When you’re up against an international treasure like [Sir] David Attenborough you don’t normally expect to win, I’m quite shocked. Whoever said we’ve had enough of experts, no we haven’t we need them more than ever right now”.

The Money Supermarket founder spoke about the past “ horrible” financial year and how the energy crisis has left many people in terrible situations and has affected their mental health.

Martin explained that the next year won’t be any better saying: “the mortgage problem and the knock-on to rent, is going to be pretty bad.”

“And you know what? We need somebody to get a grip on the economy and put things a little bit back.”

After his win, Martin shared an image on his Twitter of him and his wife tv presenter Lara Lewington holding the NTA he wrote: “Still gobsmacked. Thanks to all who voted. It’s a huge privilege to have your support. I don’t really drink, maybe one a year, but maybe it’ll be tonight :)”

Viewers took to social media to show their support and praise the expert on his win.

One person commented, “how about we put someone in charge of the economy who actually knows something about it?? Martin Lewis is right there”.