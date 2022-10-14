Kate, who won the award for Authored Documentary at the 2022 National Television Awards, said Derek has ‘incredible fighting spirit’

Television presenter and journalist Kate Garraway has revealed that her husband Derek Draper has returned to hospital.

The Good Morning Britain host has said that her spouse of almost two decades, who is believed to be the worst affected patient living with coronavirus , has had to go back in to hospital for more treatment.

The update came just hours before Garraway won a National Television Award (NTA) on Thursday 13 October for the second documentary she made about her husband’s condition, Caring for Derek .

So, just who is Kate Garraway and her husband Derek Draper, who are the couple’s children and why is Draper in hospital again?

Kate Garraway and Darcey Draper (C) with the Best Authored Documentary award for ‘Kate Garraway: Caring for Derek’, in the winners’ room at the National Television Awards 2022.

Who are Kate Garraway and Derek Draper?

Kate Garraway is a broadcaster and journalist, and is currently one of the hosts of ITV morning news programme Good Morning Britain (GMB). She is also a radio presenter and hosts Mid Mornings with Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio.

Draper is a former political advisor to the Labour party, and is one of the founders of the right-wing internal Labour group Progress.

He was involved in two very public political scandals: the 1998 Lobbygate scandal, in which Draper - then an advisor to Peter Mandelson - was caught on tape offering to sell access to government ministers, and the 2009 LabourList scandal, in which it was revealed that Draper was involved in plans with Gordon Brown’s advisory team to post false rumours about senior Conservative MPs .

He has also worked as a psychotherapist and is the author of two books, Blair’s 100 Days and Life Support. Garraway and Draper, both aged 55, got married in London in 2005.

Who are Kate Garraway and Derek Draper’s children?

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have two children; a daughter called Darcey, who was born on 10 March 2006 and a son called William, known as ‘Billy’, who was born on 28 July 28 2009.

This means that Darcey is now aged 16 and Billy is now aged 13. Darcey made her red carpet debut by joining her mum at the 2022 NTA awards.

Is Derek Draper in hospital?

Yes, Derek Draper is currently in hospital. He has already spent 13 months in hospital, between March 2020 and April 2021, after contracting the Covid-19 virus.

He then returned to the family home in North London to be with his wife and children, although he has continued to need round-the-clock care from family and medical professionals as he has been unable to fully communicate, has issues with mobility, and has struggled with major health problems.

Draper has now had to return to hospital after contracting sepsis, a life-threatening condition which is the body’s extreme response to an infection.

She told The Sun : "Derek is back in hospital after developing sepsis that again threatened his life and we are again fighting to get him home. But I remain constantly inspired by those around him - not just for their expertise but for their loving care.”

"On his birthday they wrote in a card, ‘We celebrate every day your braveness and strength to keep going through the pain, struggles and setbacks.”

She added, ‘But on your birthday, we want to celebrate you , Derek, the man, not the trauma, but you as a person.’"

What NTA did Kate Garraway win, and what did she say at the award’s ceremony?

Kate Garraway was given an NTA for Authored Documentary for her second documentary which highlighted Derek Draper’s condition, Caring for Derek.

It is her second NTA award as she also won an award last year for her first documentary, Finding Derek.

Garraway was visibly stunned and emotional when it was announced that she was the winner. She hugged her daughter, who looked delighted, before going on stage to accept her award.

Getting up on stage, Garraway said in her acceptance speech that she didn’t expect to win the award.

"Well, I really didn’t expect this. So the mercy of that is this is going to be brief because I have very little prepared. I want to thank all of you. I brought my daughter here Darcey, we managed to speak to Derek – he is back in hospital at the moment fighting on so incredibly and we’re hoping he’s coming home again."

Addressing her daughter and son Billy, who was watching the award’s ceremony at home, she added: "But Darcey represents all the family, Billy, all the Drapers in Chorley, everybody. Amazing, amazing."

She also said: "I want to thank all of you, Pippa and Lucy, the incredible documentary maker who made a very difficult thing easier than it might have been and made it beautiful.