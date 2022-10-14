Accepting the award for Best Daytime Show Schofield told fans ‘please don’t think we ever take this for granted’

Accepting the award Schofield told fans “please don’t think we ever take this for granted”, whilst Willoughby thanked them adding “You make our show for us, you really do.”

However, viewers have alleged that during their speech, along with cheers, murmued boos were heard from the audience.

Willoughby and Schofield have been dealing with backlash since September after they were accused of “queue jumping” at the Queen’s Lying-in-State. Members of the public were outraged following the news, with a petition to have them “axed” from ITV gaining over 70,000 signatures.

So what really happened at the NTAs? Here’s everything you need to know.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield after winning the Best Daytime award for This Morning (Pic: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

What happened at the National Television Awards?

Willoughby and Schofield were allegedly met with boos as they appeared on stage to collect This Morning’s award for Best Daytime Show.

Schofield looked visibly emotional telling fans in his acceptance speech: “Please don’t ever feel like we get complacent and please don’t think we ever take this for granted. This means so much to us every year, especially this year.” Whilst Willoughby said: “Thank you so much for everything. You make our show for us, you really do.”

This Morning presenter Alison Hammond added: “We’re all so grateful for this award. I should have won one of these as well - you know what? Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and the legends that are Ant and Dec are great, but I should have got one!”

BBC TV critic and broadcaster Scott Bryan shared what happened on Twitter, he said: “A source at the ceremony says that there were some boos in the room when This Morning won an #NTAs, but boos stopped during the speech.”

Why were Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield booed?

Willoughby and Schofield have been facing backlash after they were accused of “queue jumping” during Queen Elizabeth’s Lying-in-State at Westminster. The claims caused outrage amongst members of the public, with a petition set up asking for them to be “axed” receiving over 70,000 signatures.

The presenters addressed the accusations on This Morning, telling viewers they would “never jump a queue”. Adding: “We of course respected those rules, however we realise it may have looked like something else and therefore totally understand the reaction.”

ITV have also weighed in, defending the presenters. In a statement they said: “While it was absolutely clear at the time of booking that Phillip and Holly would be attending to report for This Morning, we would never share personal contact details for any of our onscreen talent and so the email addressed of the production members… were instead given.”

What has Holly Willoughby said?

After winning the award Willoughby took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. Alongside a selfie with herself and Schofield her caption read: “Thank you… holy moly… we love you… @thismorning … you are the best team, you work so hard to make the show what it is… We want to thank each and every one of you for voting… you have made this night an absolute dream… thank you also @officialntas for having us… @joeldommett you are a class act…”