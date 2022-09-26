Phillip Schofield’s promotional images for We Buy Any Car seem to have been replaced online following queue-jump backlash

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have faced backlash, since it was alleged that they jumped the queue at Westminster Hall when they went to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The hosts of ITV’s This Morning were seen on a Sky News broadcast walking past members of the public, who had been waiting for up to 24 hours to pay their respects to the late monarch.

The pair have denied that they jumped the queue and claim that they were at Westminster Hall to record footage for an upcoming This Morning episode.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield attend a BAFTA tribute evening to long running TV show "This Morning" at BAFTA on October 1, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Phillip Schofield attends the British Soap Awards 2022 at Hackney Empire on June 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Despite this explanation, the situation has escalated and continues to spark backlash among fans and other members of the public who waited in the queue.

So much so, one fan set up a petition, asking for the This Morning duo to be sacked and replaced by more favourable hosts.

The Change.org petition has so far received more than 73,000 signatures , and once it passes 75,000 will become one of the top signed petitions on the website.

Phillip Schofield , who lives in Chiswick, has been the brand ambassador for We Buy Any Car since 2019 and regularly appears in TV and online adverts for the car buying service.

However, since ‘Queue-gate,’ the promotional images featuring Phillip se have been removed from the car buying service’s social media platforms.

The We Buy Any Car Facebook and Twitter pages have replaced their cover photo with a stock image of a happy family, alongside the company’s logo.

The timely change in images has not gone unnoticed by followers, with many taking to Twitter to voice their views.

We Buy Any Car replaced Philip Scofield’s promo images on Facebook with a stock image of a family and the company logo (Credit: Facebook/@webuyanycar)

One person wrote: "Thank you @webuyanycar, it is not just about the queue skipping, it is the lies and cover-up afterwards we really don’t like.

“We’ve lost trust in Phillip and Holly, at a time of mourning their entitlement was for all to see, they should have come out and been honest from the start."

Between 14th to 18th September, many members of the public spent up to 25 hours waiting in a queue spanning five miles to pay their respects to the late Queen.

Phillip and Holly appeared to skip the queue on Friday 16 September, and went on to explain their actions on Tuesday’s episode of This Morning.

During the episode, Holly said: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purposes of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who haven’t been able to visit Westminster in person.”

Phillip Schofield’s We Buy Any Car images are replaced online after allegation of jumping the queue, at Westminster Hall. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Presenters Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby pose for a photo with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales after filming for ITV's "This Morning" during their visit to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Royal Television Society at London Television Centre on January 31, 2018 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Geoff Pugh - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

This came after world-renowned footballer, David Beckham, 47, joined the general public at 2am, and stood in-line for 13 hours to pay his respects to the Queen.

Good Morning Britain presenter, Susanna Reid, 51, was spotted in the queue as well as British actress Tilda Swinton, and singer, James Blunt, 48.

Former This Morning presenter, Eamonn Holmes has also taken a swipe at the current presenters, amidst the allegations, by liking tweets from fans that are calling for the duo to be sacked.