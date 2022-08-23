Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield have not been nominated for this year’s National Television Awards - but their co-worker Alison Hammond has.

Hosts of ITV’s This Morning Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, have not been nominated as this year’s Best TV presenters by the National Television Awards.

Comedian Joel Dommett is set to host the NTAs on 15 September 2022 at Wembley Stadium.

Among those who have the potential to win an award are fan favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for the Best TV Presenter, and Sir David Attenborough for Best TV Expert.

Bridgerton and Peaky Blinders are battling it out over Best Returning Drama and Derry Girls is up against Sex Education for Best Comedy.

The duo have hosted This Morning together since 2009 and have been included on the nomination list several times - often appearing in the Best TV Presenter category.

This Morning itself has been nominated in the Best Daytime category, up against The Chase, The Repair Shop and Loose Women.

This category has been won by Ant and Dec every year since 2001.

But not all is lost for the This Morning family as Alison Hammond has been nominated alongside Ant and Dec, Bradley Walsh and Graham Norton.

Alison first appeared on This Morning in 2003 and took to Instagram to share the good news.

She wrote: “Me being nominated for an NTA and believing my own hype!

“Could this be the year Ant and Dec hand over the gong to me?

“Thanks to everyone who nominated me, honestly over the moon.”

Fans flocked to the post in support, one said: “Good luck Alison! We are right behind you!”

Another said: “I just voted for you, it’s time for a change.”