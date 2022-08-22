The former This Morning host returned to the show alongside co-host Rylan Clark

Ruth Langsford made a welcome return to daytime television as she teamed up with Rylan Clark.

The pair were back to host ITV’s flagship daytime television show This Morning, a job she used to carry out with her husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth and Eamonn last hosted the show in October 2021, with her husband joining the presenting team on GB News shortly after.

But why has Ruth returned to This Morning, and what happened between Eamonn and ITV bosses?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Ruth Langsford’s return to ITV daytime show This Morning has left viewers wanting more of the host on their screens. (Credit: Getty Images)

Why is Ruth Langsford presenting This Morning again?

Ruth, 62, made her return alongside TV favourite Rylan Clark on Monday 22 August.

She revealed on Sunday 21 August that she would be returning to the show alongside Rylan on social media.

Ruth told her followers: “Excited to be reunited with my TV son [Rylan] on [This Morning] tomorrow….let the fun begin! Hope you can join us at 10.00 am on [ITV].”

Viewers shared their excitement of seeing the pair on screen once again, with many praising their chemistry together during Monday’s show.

One viewer said: “10 minutes in, what a difference Ruth and Rylan make. Engaging news review. Why aren’t they presenting more often?”

However, their joy may be cut short as it was confirmed that Ruth and Rylan would only be making a fleeting visit.

The presenting pair are only featuring for the next week, as full-time hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are on holiday.

What happened between ITV bosses and Eamonn Holmes?

Ruth previously hosted the show with her husband Eamonn Holmes, however the pair were dropped from the regular schedule in 2021.

His contract with the channel ran out in December 2021, with ITV deciding not to extend this, meaning that him and his wife were taken off of the programme after 15 years of broadcasting.

After leaving This Morning, Ruth landed a regular role on ITV’s other popular daytime show Loose Women.

Upon the announcement that he was joining the channel, he said: “I’ve spent my career on broadcasting firsts and start-ups, and GB News is one of the most exciting yet.

“It’s just the kind of shake-up the industry needs.

“I’ve admired GB News from the beginning for its clever mix of punchy debate but delivered with warmth and even some fun.

“To me the greatest honour in journalism is to give a voice and respect to the unheard, and that’s exactly what GB News is all about.”

The GB News presenter caused drama after telling Daily Mail’s Weekend magazine that This Morning host Phillip Schofield “has a habit of snubbing people”.

He also branded ITV bosses “sly” while accusing them of portraying him walking out on This Morning instead of the show getting rid of him.

He told Weekend magazine: “No one explained anything to me.

“I’m all for TV companies being able to choose who works for them, but it would be nice if you were told why you were going.